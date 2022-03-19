MANKATO — The Mankato East boys basketball team was seeded No. 4 and will open the Class AAA tournament on Tuesday.
The Cougars (21-8) will face Mound Westonka (21-8) at noon Tuesday at Williams Arena.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Totino Grace (23-6) plays Hermantown (21-8) at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The other quarterfinal games will feature No. 2 Princeton (21-6) against Austin (17-12) at 2 p.m. and No. 3 De La Salle (20-7) against St. Cloud Tech (19-9).
The semifinals will be played Thursday, with the championship game Saturday at Williams Arena. Consolation games will be played Wednesday and Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.