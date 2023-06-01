After dropping the first championship game to New Prague 1-0, a determined Mankato East softball team regrouped to gain the program’s first state tournament trip in 11 years with a duplicate 1-0 victory in the Section 2AAA finale Thursday at Caswell Park.
Sophomore right-hander Kylinn Stangl was brilliant in both games for the Cougars, who will be making their 17th trip to state and are seeking a fifth state title.
Stangl allowed one run on three hits in the opener while striking out three and walking none. In Game 2, the hard-throwing Stangl fanned eight and walked one to out duel Trojans right-hander Jordyn Marsh, who was equally impressive in both contests.
“Kylinn was terrific and our defense was terrific,” East coach Joe Madson said. “We’ve been good defensively all year, but that’s about as well as we could play. Peyton (Stevermer) and Carlie (Wendinger) made some terrific plays and our outfield play was good as well, obviously that last play was special. Kylinn really beared down, and she had to, because both pitchers were really tough.
“To have two pretty good offensive teams score two runs in 14 innings tells you something right there. We had a bunch of opportunities in that first game but just didn’t come through and that’s the game. They’re a very athletic team with a number of kids that can swing the bat. That home run they hit was a bomb so tip your hat to them. Our girls have had a great year and are exciting about taking the next step.”
Stangl, who gave up three hits in the final game, struck out two in each of the first two frames to get around a single in each inning.
East senior center fielder Sydney Jacobs, who collected two hits, reached third base with no outs in the bottom of the first. However, Marsh set down eight in a row before Jacobs lined a single up the middle with two outs in the third.
“We’re going to state, and I am so excited,” Jacobs screamed. “Our team put in the hard work all season so this was just the hard work paying off. We were confident all day that we could come out on top and after seeing their pitcher once, we were going to go after her the second time. We worked at practice every single day on our defense.”
East (21-4) scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth when junior first baseman Hailey Petzel beat out an infield hit to shortstop, moved up on junior catcher Destiny Reasner’s one-out sacrifice bunt and scored when sophomore right fielder Maddy Bode ripped a single into right-center field.
“I think our whole team was kind of struggling seeing her spin,” Petzel said. “She had super good spin on the ball, and I saw it outside and kind of pulled it a little bit. (First base coach Tom Yess) was yelling go, go, go so I was running so hard to get on. It was so relieving to cross the plate on Maddy’s hit, knowing that we were finally ahead. ...We talked between game on what we needed to work on and made those adjustments.”
Stangl then retired the Trojans (18-8) in order to preserve the shutout. She got a come-backer and a ground-out before freshman left fielder Emily Hacker made a remarkable diving catch in left-center field to set off a wild celebration.
“I think that double at the end of the first game kind of gave me some confidence,” Beaty said of her blistering double into the right-center field gap to lead-off the seventh in Game 1. “I’ve been working hard in my time off getting on top of the pitch and crushing it was really a good feeling. I was pretty confident with our team after the first game that we could come out on top.”
New Prague won Game 1 when Marsh blasted a monstrous shot over the center field fence to lead-off the fourth inning.
East, which stranded 10 runners, received two hits from Jacobs and one each from Petzel, Jayda Swalve and Beaty.
“I was a little sad we lost that first game, but I was fired up and wanted to take that energy we had in that last inning into the next game,” Stangl said. “Our bats just weren’t going right away, but then we finally woke them up. We got that run and just took it from there. I love being put in these situations and throwing my team on my back and I love that they have my back. ... Having those early strikeouts really boosted my confidence.”
East opens Class AAA tournament play at 11:15 a.m Thursday at Caswell Park.
