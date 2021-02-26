MANKATO -- Junior forward B.J. Omot fired in 27 points and grabbed six rebounds Friday night as the Mankato East boys basketball team overwhelmed Albert Lea 85-46 in a nonconference game at the East gym.
Junior guard Sean Clement nailed five 3-pointers, totaling 19 points for the Cougars, who connected on 34 of 56 from the field for 60.7%. Sophomore wing Poulrah Gong chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the winners.
"I didn't like the way we started the second half, but I know when you're ahead by 40 points it's tough to stay dialed in," East coach Joe Madson said. "We didn't set the tone at all, but they're kids and they knew they had the win packed away at halftime. We just didn't stay hungry defensively or as sharp offensively.
"Sean shot the ball really well at Century the other night so it's nice to see him get his shooting eye going. This team is getting better, and I thought we showed in the first half what we can do. We were able to get up and down and press a little bit. We want to be active with our length, as well."
East (10-3) rocketed out to a 15-2 advantage five minutes into the contest before a late flurry by Omot helped expand the gap to 57-18 at the break. Omot's slicing drives to the cup and solid interior shooting produced 21 first-half points.
Clement, Gong and senior wing Pal Kueth each connected from 3-point range early on before another triple from Clement, along with Omot's layup, ended the early surge.
"We shared the ball very well in the first half, and we ran in transition," Omot said. "We got a little lazy in the second half. I don't think I shot the ball all that well, but I got a lot of paint baskets. I was able to get some steals and transition buckets as well. We're very happy to see our bench players get a chance to play and score. ... It was a fun night for sure."
Leading 30-14, Gong's free-throw line jumper sparked a 14-0 run which produced a 44-14 lead on Clement's top-of-the-key 3-pointers.
Albert Lea (0-12) went on an 11-3 run to open the second half with Clement's 3-pointer being the Cougars' lone hoop. Sophomore forward Pal Wal netted six of his team-best 14 points in the stretch, while Peirre Curtis, who added 10 points, drained a triple.
"We've got high anticipation for West on Tuesday so we wanted to prove something tonight," Clement said. "We wanted to make a statement, and even though we could have been better defensively, we did the job. We always talk about moving the ball around and making the extra pass.
"My shot felt good at the start of the game and we executed pretty well. We focus every day in practice at going hard just like a game. We try to push each other to get better."
East, which controlled the boards 32-20 and committed fewer turnovers 22-11, hosts Big Nine Conference champion Mankato West on Tuesday.
