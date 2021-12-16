Motivation can come from a number of different places, and all the Mankato East boys basketball team had to do was reach back to last season.
A year ago, Northfield won easily to hand East its first Big Nine Conference loss in 37 games. The Cougars were eager for the rematch Thursday night at the East gym, and payback came quickly.
East put together two big runs in the first half, building a 21-point lead at intermission and cruising to a 78-49 victory in its home gym.
“They smacked us in the mouth last year,” said the Cougars’ Puolrah Gong, who finished with 11 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and six assists. “They snapped our conference winning streak and tonight we wanted to show them we could ball, too.”
The Cougars started fast, jumping to leads of 13-2 and 30-8. The first run was led B.J. Omot and Sean Clement.
Omot began the game with a 3-pointer from the left side, added two free throws and hit a short jumper from the paint.
Clement scored on a fast-break basket. He also drove the lane and hit the accompanying free throw for a three-point play.
By the time Northfield called timeout with 12:33 left in the half, East was holding a 17-5 lead.
The second run was sparked by an aggressive press that led to numerous Northfield turnovers and East transition baskets. Lavar Pennington and Giles Lancaster each hit 3-pointers during the surge, and Gong brought the crowd to its feet by capping a fast break with a thunderous dunk.
“I liked our energy tonight,” East coach Joe Madson said. “I liked that we were patient when we had to be but still manufactured those transition baskets.”
East started slowly in the second half as Northfield went on an 8-2 run. But East gradually regained its spark as Gong hit a jumper in the paint, canned two free throws and converted a fast-break layup.
The Cougars got their lead back up to 68-40 and were never threatened the rest of the way. Although Omot had to sit out a large chunk of the second half with foul trouble, he still finished with a game-high 19 points and snared seven rebounds.
“This was definitely a revenge game for us tonight,” Omot said. “It was payback for the way they handled us last year.”
Perhaps more important than his offensive output was Omot’s defensive effort. He was the primary defender on Northfield’s Soren Richardson and held him to eight points.
“I think Richardson’s been averaging 24 points a game,” Madson said. “That was nice work by B.J., but they also set up a lot of screens to spring (Richardson) free and our other defenders did a great job of not giving him good looks.”
Jack Pemble finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the winners. Jalen Hayes came off the bench to contribute 10 points.
The Cougars evened their record a 2-2, 1-1 in the Big Nine. East plays at Winona on Saturday.
