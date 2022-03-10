Nothing like three early 3-pointers to calm the nerves of a section championship game.
“It was important that we start fast because we’ve had a few games where we struggled early,” East girls basketball coach Rob Stevermer said. “We really shot the ball well early, and that let us play loose. We were really dialed in defensively, and that’s when we’re at our best.”
East trailed only after the game’s first basket, rolled to an early lead and never had any letdowns, defeating Marshall 66-36 in the Section 2AAA championship game Thursday at Bresnan Arena. It’s the first time that East has qualified for the state tournament since 1998.
“You could tell we really wanted this,” East senior Lexi Karge said. “We had some nerves the first few section games, but we were going to give it our all tonight. We didn’t want this to be our least game.”
The Cougars defeated Marshall 48-45 on Jan. 8, but this one wasn’t close for most of the 36 minutes.
“This is amazing,” East junior Peyton Stevermer said. “Marshall has a great team so we knew we hard to start strong. Once we got the momentum, we just kept rolling.”
The Cougars got off to a fast start, leading 15-5 after five minutes. Macy Birkholz hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Peyton Stevermer added another.
East kept attacking, dominating the rebounding, and made another 9-0 run, with Birkholz hitting a 3-pointer and two close-range baskets to make it 26-9 with three minutes to play in the first half.
Marshall made a small run before Birkholz and Mackenzie Schweim each scored going to the basket for a 30-14 lead at halftime.
“I kept telling the girls that we had plenty of timeouts so if we got in trouble, we could use one,” coach Stevermer said. “But we never gave up a run or needed to call one. We had great leadership on the court and a lot of energy on the bench.”
Not much changed in the second half as East hardly had any lulls, offensively or defensively. Peyton Stevermer hit a 3-pointer to get things started, and Schweim had three baskets by beating the defense down the court.
Birkholz’s fifth 3-pointer made it 58-28 with six minutes to play, and the Cougars’ bench got plenty of playing time the rest of the way.
“This is so amazing; I can’t even put this into words,” Karge said. “To do this with my friends, to go to state ... it’s surreal.”
Birkholz finished with 19 points, and Schweim had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Karge had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Peyton Stevermer added 11 points, with three 3-pointers, and five assists.
East (24-4) will play in the Class AAA tournament on Wednesday at the Maturi Pavilion. Game times and opponents will be announced later.
“When I came here five years ago, it was a struggle,” coach Rob Stevermer said. “We had to work through some tough times, but the girls really believed in each other and worked hard. The girls really played with confidence tonight.”
