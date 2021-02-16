MANKATO -- The Mankato East girls basketball team fell into a hole that was too deep to crawl out of on Tuesday, falling to Red Wing 68-50 in a Big Nine Conference game at the East gym.
The Cougars trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and a sharp-shooting Winger squad never really let them back in it.
"Red Wing is certainly not the kind of team you want to fall behind to," East coach Rob Stevermer. "They way they shoot and they way they take care of the ball, they make it very tough to come back."
The Cougars looked dishelved to start the game, falling behind 20-9 with 8:20 to play in the first half. While Red Wing was hitting from both inside and out, East was having trouble getting into any kind of offensive flow.
The Cougars went on a 7-0 spurt with slightly more than six minutes to go in the half as MacKenzie Schweim hit a couple of big baskets and Peyton Stevermer buried a 3-pointer from the left wing.
That pulled East within 5, but Red Wing opened it up again before the half when Bailie Roschen, Sophia Rahn and Hallie Roschen each nailed 3-pointers to give the Wingers as 37-28 lead at the break.
"We needed to be a little more patient on offense," Stevermer said. "The last time we played Red Wing they didn't shoot quite this well, but tonight they had it going."
The Wingers were not quite as sharp from the perimeter in the second half but they were sharp enough. They built a 53-43 lead with eight minutes to play and then went on an 8-0 scoring run.
Sophie Rahn successfully drove the lane, Sydnee Nelson hit a 12-footer and was fouled on the play and Hallie Roschen dropped through a 3-point bomb from the left side, giving Red Wing a 61-43 lead.
Schweim and Lexi Karge carried the Cougars offensively. Schweim scored nine points down the stretch and finished with 22 points. Karge muscled her way inside for a number of layups, finishing with 18 points.
All hopes for an East comeback vanished with about six minutes to play and the Wingers holding a 55-43 lead. At that point, Red Wing successfully played keepaway by passing the ball around the perimeter for two solid minutes.
The only shot the Wingers took, a 3-pointer by Nelson, missed but was rebounded by Sophia Rahn and the perimeter passing continued.
Nelson ended up as the game's leading scorer with 24 points. Bailie Roschen helped out with nine points.
"They're a good team," Stevermer said. "They don't just shoot the ball well, but they work hard to get open. Give them a lot of credit; they played a good game tonight."
The loss drops East to 7-3, and Red Wing improves to 4-2. The Wingers had their first three games of the season postponed due to COVID-19 complications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.