MINNEAPOLIS — Back when Austin had its really good boys basketball teams, a trapping 1-2-2 zone, with athletic and long players, was one of the keys to success.
Maybe if Austin had used that defense this season, Mankato East would have been more efficient in Tuesday's state opener against Alexandria Area.
"When you only get two days to prep for that defense, it's tough," East coach Joe Madson said. "We haven't seen it all year; nobody in (the Big Nine Conference) plays that. It's hard to simulate in practice. With (6-foot-9) and 6-7 players at the bottom, they take away a lot of the floor."
East struggled with 18 turnovers and an off game shooting, falling 62-57 to Alexandria Area in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA tournament Tuesday at Williams Arena. East shot just 40.7% and made 9 of 30 from 3-point range.
"You can't turn the ball over," sophomore guard Brogan Madson said. "The more possessions, the more shots you get. We take care of the ball, and we could have won that game."
The Cougars struggled offensively in the first half, shooting just 34.6% and committing nine turnovers.
Alexandria jumped ahead 10-3, prompting a quick timeout. The Cougars were able to pull within 15-13 on a 3-pointer by Lucas Gustafson at the nine-minute mark.
"Our youth showed up a little bit," coach Madson said. "You're going to be nervous, first round of the state tournament at Williams Arena. If you're not nervous, there's something wrong with you."
Alexandria took advantage of turnovers to build a 10-point lead, but Giles Lancaster and M.J. Omot hit 3-pointers in the final two minutes to pull East within 27-23 at the break. East stayed close by making 5 of 14 3-pointers in the first half.
In the second half, East had eight possessions that would have either tied the game or given the Cougars their first lead. But each time, there was a missed shot or turnover.
"If we knock a couple of those shots down, that would have been huge," junior Carson Schweim said. "We needed to get in the middle (of the zone) and get some of those in-out 3 balls."
East got within 45-44 on a tip-in by Dwuan Reliford with six minutes to play, but Alexandria Area followed with 10 straight points.
"Defensively, we played about as well as we could, against a team that scores a lot of points," coach Madson said. "Against that team you have to knock down your shots and take care of the basketball, and we didn't do that well enough today."
Brogan Madson made things interesting with a pair of 3-pointers and free throw to get within 57-54 with 30 seconds to play, but time ran out.
"It was super fun to play here," Brogan Madson said. "I like playing on the big court against good competition."
Brogan Madson finished with 16 points and six rebounds, and Ganden Gosch had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
"I thought this team would be good, but to win 24 games, win the Big Nine and the section was great," coach Madson said. "We got so much better defensively this season, and we were a pretty good shooting team."
East (24-6) plays a consolation game against St. Francis at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia-St. Paul.
