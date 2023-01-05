A first-place finish in 10 of 12 events propelled the Mankato East boys swimming and diving team to a pair of Big Nine Conference victories Thursday, including a 110-75 win over crosstown rival Mankato West.
Competing at the East pool, the Cougars also knocked off an undermanned Albert Lea squad 112-10. West defeated Albert Lea 142-32.
It was a solid effort for the Cougars who once again received a strong effort from its diving contingent. The trio of Cole Javens, Spencer Flitter and Corbin Deichman took the top three spots in the event. Javens scored 200.05 points, Flitter ended up with 172.85 and Deichman finished with 149.60.
Javens has been the leader of the group for much of the last three seasons. The reigning Big Nine Conference champion finished 17th at state a year ago and has his eyes set on a Top 8 finish at state this year.
“I think it’s realistic to think I can win the Big Nine again,” he said. “I haven’t been beaten by anybody in the conference so far this year. And when you look at state and who graduated from last year, I think top-8 is doable.”
Javens, who comes from a strong gymnastics background, started diving in seventh grade and then became serious about it as an eighth-grader.
“I think I’ve improved gradually but last year was the first time I felt like I could compete in the top-tier events,” he said. “Winning the Big Nine gave me a big dose of confidence.”
One goal the senior would like to achieve this year is a personal best point total. So far his PR is 224 points for six dives and 330 points for 11 dives.
Javens is still weighing his college options and is not sure yet if he wants to continue diving. “I know it’s a lot of work to dive in college but I think it would be tons of fun.”
Teammate Nick Brauer was a quadruple-winner, taking the 200 freestyle (1:54.99), the 100 freestyle (51.79) and two relay events. East’s Jordan Hogue was also involved in four wins, capturing the 200 individual medley (2:07.37), the 100 backstroke (55.75) and two relays.
Elliott Bartell was a triple-winner for the Cougars, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 23.25 and the 100 butterfly in 58.09 and the 200 medley relay (1:45.46).
West was led by a core group of talented seniors that included Sully Jacobs. Jacobs is a strong performer in the 100 breaststroke and also the 200 individual medley.
He started swimming in second grade with the Mankato Marlins program. He also did some summer swimming with the Mantas and joined the high school team as a seventh grader. He started swimming varsity in eighth grade and has been a key contributor for the Scarlets ever since.
“We have probably the largest senior class the West swim program has ever had,” Jacobs said. “I grew up swimming with most of them and it’s been fun competing alongside them throughout the years.”
West head coach Andy Viker said Jacobs has blossomed into a vocal leader this season. Prior to that he was kind of quiet and kept to himself.
“That’s something I wanted to do this year,” Jacobs said. “I remember when I was a seventh grader I was very intimidated by the seniors. I didn’t want that to be the case with me. I wanted the younger kids to feel comfortable with all of us, especially now that sixth graders are allowed to practice with us.”
Jacobs ended up winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.75. His goal is to get under a minute in that event before the end of the season and to earn a return trip to state.
West’s only other win came from Ephraim Staley who took the 500 freestyle in 5:20.31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.