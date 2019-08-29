MANKATO — The Mankato East/Loyola girls swim team defeated Red Wing 94-87 in a Big Nine Conference meet on Thursday, with Eve Anderson, Maddie Hogue and Kaylee Sivertsen each winning a pair of events at the East Pool.
Anderson won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:40.30 and the 200 individual medley in 2:28.34. Hogue took the 50 freestyle (25.23) and the 100 freestyle (55.44). Sivertsen won the 200 freestyle (2:04.78) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.10).
Marah Dauk won the diving competition with a score of 111.25.
The Cougars will be back in the pool Thursday with a meet in Faribault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.