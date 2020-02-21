MANKATO -- After bottling up No. 2-ranked Mankato East's prolific transition game for 27 minutes, the Mankato West boys basketball team ran out of answers Friday and dropped a highly competitive 74-60 Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
"They didn't look like a six-win team," East coach Joe Madson said. "They were really hungry and probably a little irritated about dropping so many close games down the stretch, and we felt it. I told our guys before the game that they had nothing to lose so we were going to get their best punches. I've been on that side before and you realize that a win could make your season."
After the Scarlets (6-18, 4-16 in Big Nine) trimmed the lead to 50-49 on junior guard Mason Ellwein's 10-foot left baseline runner and sophomore guard Buom Jock's free-throw line jumper, transition drives by senior guard Joich Gong and sophomore forward B.J. Omot triggered a game-ending 24-11 burst the kept the Cougars (22-1, 20-0) perfect in the Big Nine.
"We had some chances to take a three- or four-point lead, but we just didn't run the offense we wanted to over the last six or seven minutes," West coach Jeremy Drexler said. "They made us pay at the end, but I am proud of how we competed and that's what we've been trying to get out of our guys all year. We've had a ton of close losses but this was a quality effort."
West got close-range bankers from Louis Magers and Martez Redeaux to open the contest before Pal Kueth nailed the Cougars' lone 3-pointer of the first half. After Jax Madson's 18-footer put East in front 16-14, Redeaux's inside hoop and Jock's scintillating dunk off a long rebound gave the Scarlets a 18-16 edge midway through the half.
Gong's 16-footer and putback, along with his assist on Dom Bangu's layup, countered that before senior center Jordan Merseth's putback and Gong's driving hoop produced the biggest lead of the half at 28-22 with 4:54 to go.
Ellwein, who led the Scarlets with 22 points, then went on a six-point flurry -- four free throws and free-throw line pull-up -- to set up Jock's free-throw line banker to end the half and pull West within 34-32.
"I felt we were ready right from the jump and competed the entire game," Ellwein said. "We were locked in and wanted to play a full 36 minutes. We knew that one of their best offenses is the transition game so we had to pick them up right away so they couldn't get much in transition. We tried to defend them to the best of our abilities, but they're tough and can really get to the rim."
Merseth, who ended up with 22 points and nine rebounds, took over in the early stages of the second half after the Scarlets grabbed a 37-36 advantage on back-to-back baskets from Magers and Mehki Collins. Merseth showed strong inside moves in notching a trio of close-range buckets before Madson's left-wing triple, head-on 14-footer and driving tally gave East a 49-46 lead.
"You can't take anything for granted in a crosstown rivalry, and they came out swinging," Merseth said. "They really rebounded on the (offensive) glass and they shot the lights out in the first half. We really started looking down low in the second half, and I was getting some good looks. I thought we were a little lazy in the first half and weren't pushing it like we normally do."
Gong finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the winners, who also received 16 points, three assists and four steals from Madson.
Jock put through 14 points for the Scarlets while Redeaux chipped in eight points and eight rebounds. East connected on 30 of 53 from the field for 56.6% compared to the Scarlets' 22 of 44 for 50%. East won the boards 30-27 and committed fewer turnovers 18-15.
Both teams are in action Monday, with East playing at Austin and West traveling to Owatonna.
