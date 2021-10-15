The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East will induct six new members into the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday.
Cody Adams, Mandy (Knudson) Buelow, Jesse Graves, Ann Hendricks, Jess (Christensen) Hodgson and Bruce Urbatch will be inducted during Friday’s ceremony, which will begin at 3:45 p.m. at the East auditorium
Adams, a 2007 East grad, is by most prolific wrestler in program history. Adams was a six-time letterwinner and all-city selection, and he received five All-Big Nine Conference awards. He is East’s only three-time state champion, going 43-0 as a senior, and he holds the team record with 213 wins.
Buelow, a 2002 graduate, competed in gymnastics and track and field. As a senior, she won the floor exercise at the Big Nine meet and was the captain on a state-championship team. She earned all-state honors in all five events, finishing fifth in the all-around. Buelow went to Wisconsin-La Crosse and was part of the 2003 national championship gymnastics team. She competed in both hurdles events and the 4x400 relay, helping East win the True Team track state championship in 2002.
Graves, a 2005 graduate, competed in football, basketball and track and field at East before playing football at Minnesota State. Graves was a three-time letterwinner in football, also earning two all-conference and all-city awards. The basketball team was 61-28 with two section championships during Graves’ career. He held the program record in the 60-meter hurdles and 4x400 relay. He helped East win two True Team state championships in track.
Hendricks has served 25 years on the school board, and her children attended East. Hendricks earned a degree in secondary science education and Master’s degree in special education from Minnesota State. Her teaching career began in St. Peter in 1978, and she returned to Minnesota State as an adjunct professor in the Special Education and Elementary Education departments.
Hodgson, a 1999 graduate at East, was a three-year letterwinner in tennis and a four-year letterwinner in softball, She played played both singles and doubles in tennis and played in two state tournaments with the softball team. She played first base and outfield, receiving all-conference honors three times and two all-state awards. Her 107 hits ranks third at East.
Urbatch coached many sports during 21 years at East. In 1991, he joined the staff at East, where he taught science at the middle school. He coached football, wrestling and track and field before retiring in 2012. Urbatch had 146 dual-meet wins as the wrestling coach, which is the program record.
