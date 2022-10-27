NEW BRIGHTON — Mankato East girls soccer coach Lizzy Vetter didn't know if there would be nerves for her team in its first appearance in the state soccer tournament.
If there were, they didn't show much, as the Cougars just kept doing what they've done all year.
Win.
Ella Huettl scored for the Cougars in the 31st minute in a 1-0 victory over Cloquet-Carlton in the Class AA quarterfinals Thursday night at Irondale High School. East advances to 20-0 on the season with the victory.
"I think we handled it really well. We had a lot of learning to do, and we've never been in this position before," Huettl said of the big stage. "We executed. We just played soccer like we know how to play soccer."
The Cougars were on the ball a lot in the opening minutes, but didn't get any great chances in the first ten minutes.
The possession turned into scoring chances as the half progressed, and Huettl scored the game's lone goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Jenny Starkey led Huettl into the box with a perfect ball, and Huettl finished easily from point-blank range.
"She beat her defenders and found my feet running into space," Huettl said.
Kenzie Keller nearly made it 2-0 in the final 10 seconds of the first half, but Lumberjacks' goaltender Katie Olson made a great save to keep the East lead at 1-0.
"Early on in the first half, I thought we really started well," Vetter said. "We were controlling the ball, we were playing the edges like we needed to."
Cloquet-Carlton made a push early in the second half, and East keeper Izzy Schott had to make some saves.
However, as the half went on, East regained control and ended up generating a plethora of scoring chances down the stretch.
"I think we were just nervous, worried about keeping the lead," Vetter said. "As we settled in, we got a lot of chances. I just kept trying to get them to take a breather and relax."
Added Huettl: "We were expecting them to come out harder … we had to push up our energy."
Final shots on goal favored the Cougars 16-9. Schott made nine saves to get the shutout.
East has now outscored opponents 103-7 in its 20 matches, and the dream season will move on to an even bigger stage.
East will play Holy Angels in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"We're very excited. We get to go finish out our season at the Bank," Huettl said. "It'll be a really fun experience which East has never got to do before."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.