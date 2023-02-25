ST. PAUL — The Mankato East girls hockey team went to the Class A tournament hoping to break new ground.
They did that Saturday morning.
Kenzie Keller recorded a hat trick for the unseeded Cougars in a 4-3 victory over No. 5 Fergus Falls in the Class A consolation championship game at the TRIA Rink.
East fell 4-3 to No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown in the quarterfinals Wednesday and beat unseeded Luverne 5-3 in their first consolation game Thursday. The consolation championship in East's best finish at state.
It was a back-and-forth contest throughout.
Keller got the Cougars on the board first at 14:35 of the first period, but the Otters quickly tied it at 15:02.
Keller's second of the game made it 2-1 at 7:33 of the second, but the Otters answered at 7:46 and 14:53 and took a 3-2 lead into the third.
East's Trinity Jackson tied the game with a power play goal early in the third, and Keller netted the game-winner late in the period.
The hat trick, Keller's fourth of the season, capped a fantastic state tournament and season for the senior. She finished with six goals at state and led East with 33 on the season (33-31—64).
The Cougars finish the season at 22-7.
This story will be updated later.
