NORTH MANKATO — After not recording an out in Saturday's Section 2AAA winner's bracket final against Mankato West, Mankato East senior right-hander Madie Clarke seized the moment Tuesday afternoon at a steamy Caswell Park.
Clarke allowed only one earned run as the No. 2-seeded Cougars (19-5) advanced to Thursday's 5 p.m. championship round with a convincing 7-4 triumph over Worthington. Clarke scattered six hits while fanning 13 and walking only one.
"Madie has been so consistent all year for us and she held West scoreless through nine innings of that last regular season game," East coach Joe Madson said. "She was pretty amped up (Saturday) and sometimes that can go against you. This was a super bounce back for her and gave us the innings we needed to get a win."
After Clark recorded two strikeouts in working a 1-2-3 first frame, the Cougars tallied a run in their first at bat when sophomore center fielder Sydney Jacobs bounced a single through the hole and eventually scored on senior third baseman Tayler Swalve's single into right field. Swalve and Jacobs led a nine-hit attack with two hits apiece with Jacobs scoring three times.
"We started off strong and kept fighting as a team," Jacobs said. "Our pitcher helped a lot and then we kept hitting. We just had to clear our mind after Saturday and this was the only game in my mind right now. This lineup can do it all. We can hit, we can bunt and we can run. ... We know it's going to be tough against West, we just have to play our game and start out strong."
East expanded its lead to 4-0 in the third inning off Trojans' right-hander Haley Grimmius, who entered the contest with 264 strikeouts in 136 innings pitched. No. 9 hitter Maddie Beaty, who scored twice and was on base all three of her at bats, drew a walk and scored when Jacobs rocketed a triple over the left-fieler's head. Swalve and freshman shortstop Destiny Reasner followed with RBI singles.
"We were really excited coming into this game," Swalve said. "We wanted to go out and have some fun while scoring some runs. We really focused on coming out and jumping on them with our bats. We knew defensively, we'd come out and play solid. We just need to be comfortable and confident. Our bats have been going good lately and we appreciate everybody up and down the lineup."
East pushed its advantage to 7-0 in the fourth after Maddie Glogowski's single and two hit batters set up sophomore catcher Peyton Stevermer's three-run double into the left-center field gap. Senior catcher Sophie Wietzman put the Trojans (18-6) on the board in the fifth, but Clarke set down six in a row before a pair of two-out errors led to Wietzman's three-run homer in the seventh.
"We knew we had to come into this game strong because we really wanted to make it to Thursday," Clarke said. "Today was pretty hot so we had to beat the heat. We knew what we had to do and we came out and did it. I knew I had to be strong and get some strikeouts to make sure they didn't score. I was spinning the ball. They have a good lineup so I had to keep moving it around."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.