MANKATO — At the beginning of the season, Mankato East boys basketball coach Joe Madson had one major concern for his team: defense.
He knew he didn’t have a lot of height, but he hoped the squad could make up for that with superior quickness and length.
On an afternoon where East struggled to hit shots early, the second-ranked Cougars used a great defensive effort to get a 64-57 nonconference victory over fifth-ranked Marshall on Saturday at the East gym.
“We’ve got long, active kids that are quick,” Madson said. “We can get in the weight room, but we can’t make our kids bigger by the end of the year. We just have to learn to play with a lot of physical toughness.”
Coming off a Big Nine Conference championship, the Cougars entered the season with high expectations. Almost the entire roster was returning, and long-time section foe Waseca had been reclassified to Class AA, making the Cougars a favorite to come out of Section 2AAA.
Thus far, everything has been as advertised, with the Cougars off to an 11-1 start. Their only loss came against DeLaSalle 67-63 in a game where the Cougars had a 12-point first-half lead.
While East certainly has goals beyond just going to the state tournament, staying in the moment is something Madson has stressed. Eight of their 11 victories have came by more than 20 points.
“We can’t look past anyone, because if you’re slacking on any night, any team can beat you,” senior guard Jax Madson said. “I think we have another level to our offense that we’ve haven’t gotten to yet. We just have to keep defending, and we’ll be good.”
Despite all the lopsided wins, East knew this one was going to be tough. The Tigers came into the game with a perfect record and pose the biggest threat to the Cougars in the section.
With the top seed in the section on the line, East was fantastic in the opening minutes, starting the game on a 9-0 run and holding the Tigers scoreless for over four minutes.
As the half went on, the Cougars continued to use their length advantage to frustrate the Tigers. Sophomore forward B.J. Omot, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, was a force at both ends, seemingly getting to the basket whenever he wanted.
“He’s really impacted this team a lot this year,” guard Pal Kueth said of Omot. “He’s probably the most improved, and I think he’ll be special.”
The Tigers pushed back late in the half after a momentum-changing block from Yahya Black, but East still took a 30-24 lead into halftime.
The East defense came back to life at the beginning of the second half, holding the Tigers scoreless for over three minutes
East opened up a 12-point lead with just under 10 minutes to go after a deep 3-pointer from Jax Madson, who finished with 22 points.
Marshall continued to hang tough, but the game sped up down the stretch and the Tigers couldn’t stick with the Cougars. Along with Jax Madson, Kueth made some big baskets in the second half, finishing the game with 13 points and three steals.
The Tigers pulled within five with 1:50 remaining, but the Cougars made their free throws down to seal the victory.
“Any time you get a W, you’ll take it,” Jax Madson said. “There’s a bunch of things we have to fix, but they’re a great team, and that’s a team we’ll see down the road.”
The Cougars (11-1) play Mankato West at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Bresnan Arena.
