Rachel Johnson smacked 12 kills and Lacey Croft added nine more as a balanced Belle Plaine volleyball team swept Mankato East 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 Tuesday night in a nonconference match at the East gym.
“I think it was a good team effort where some girls were stepping up which opened up opportunities for other players,” Tigers’ coach Haley Fogarty said. “It was good to see our offense step up to the challenge. We make a lot of hustle plays and that allows our defense to keep us in it so shout out to our passers.
“We’ve got a good group of juniors to go along with our senior leaders who have taken some of the younger girls under their wings. Today, we brought the fun and smiles back and I feel our girls play the best when they’re loose.”
East (2-2) held its own in the early stages of each game before the Tigers used a 7-0 run in Game 1, a 9-0 game-ending burst in Game 2 and a 7-0 surge in the final set to close things out in three. Junior middle hitter Ellie Martin chipped in seven kills for the winners, who also received four kills each from Braxtyn Meyer and Paige Ackerman.
“I felt our energy was really up there and that helped us a lot,” Croft, who also collected three ace serves, said. “We put the ball away and our defense really kept us up. I think our setters are pretty good with distributing the ball and finding good match-ups. ... We’re a pretty connected group and it’s easy to play together.”
Leading 9-6 in the opening set, Martin muscled a spike through a double block and Martin followed with a six-point run at the service stripe. After sophomore outside hitter Carlie Wendinger’s kills sparked a 4-0 Cougars’ run, Croft and Johnson banged back-to-back kills as the Tigers opened up a 20-10 advantage. East junior outside hitter Jayda Swalve ended the game’s longest rally to make it 24-15 before Martin’s winner ended things.
“I thought we played really well and I am super proud of our team,” Swalve, who led the Cougars with seven kills, said. “We need to work on getting to spots and covering our hitters. They hit a lot of shots off our blocks and the ball just didn’t land in our favor. Our passing needs to get better so our setter has multiple spots to make a decision. ... I like how consistent and happy we can be together.”
With the score tied at 14 in Game 2, Martin’s spike triggered a game-ending 11-1 run that featured two kills each from Meyer and Croft along with a handful of mistakes by the Cougars. Wendinger’s kill and ace block put East in front 7-6 in the final contest before sophomore McKenzie Koepp’s seven-point service run swung things in favor of the Tigers.
“We’re finding out as the season goes that we can hang with the top teams, but those teams continue to play at a high level,” East coach Dan Blasl said. “We dip at times and that makes it tough to come back once they establish the lead. I thought our kids battled really well and showed a lot of heart by sustaining a lot of long rallies. We have the skills to compete, we just have to sustain that high level of ball.”
Wendinger ended up with four kills and two blocks, while senior Ellie Edberg and sophomore Emily Hacker added three kills and two blocks each. Senior setter Madelyn Mack collected 14 assists and senior libero Destiny Reasner had eight digs.
East hosts Rochester Century Thursday. Belle Plaine hosts Tri-City United the same day.
