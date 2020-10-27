MANKATO -- There's no doubt Mankato East volleyball coach Dan Blasl liked what he saw Tuesday night as the Cougars overwhelmed Rochester John Marshall 25-20, 25-6, 25-13 in a Big Nine Conference match at the East gym.
"We were serving on the money tonight so that kept them on their toes all match," Blasl said. "Our kids were able to focus on our serves and make it difficult for them to run their offense. You have to be aggressive serving, you just can't give them marshmallows or they'll bring it back at you. We talked about moving the ball around and we were able to get good hitting from both the front and back row."
East won the battle up front as a quartet of Cougars -- junior outside hitter Mackenzie Schweim, senior outside hitter Rachel Clifford, junior middle hitter Lexi Karge and senior middle hitter Madie Clarke -- each generated seven kills. Clarke and Karge tallied four blocks each while the Cougars fired 14 ace serves, led by Schweim's five and junior Kylie Christofferson's four.
"We needed to move our feet and wake up a little bit more at the start," Schweim said. "Once we got our passing down we were able to hit it down. We have a strong front row, and we used it wisely tonight. We've been focusing on our serving because we were lacking early in the season. Our passing was really good and our blocking was there. Things weren't going our way to start the first game, but once we got our passes down, things started going our way."
East (3-3) trailed 11-6 in Game 1 after the Rockets got kills from Amer Mabor and Lilly Meister. However, before two kills each from Schweim and Clarke, along with senior setter Kailee Magaard's ace dump, turned things around. Karge, who banged five kills in the set, recorded a trio of ace hits and two blocks as East closed out a 25-20 decision.
East turned up the intensity in Game 2 as senior Kiaya Hoffner's four service points began a 15-1 surge that produced a 21-4 cushion on Clarke's block and ace hit. Clarke ripped three more kills in the run, while Schweim tallied nine straight points at the service line. Clifford netted two kills in the stretch before Taylor Swalve's ace serve ended things.
"I just feel we needed to keep our intensity up all game," Clarke said. "We were having a lot of fun with it the last two games. We hadn't played in a while so there was some pressure that first game. We've been working a lot at hitting spots and being aggressive hitting the ball. We're doing a lot of blocking drills in practice and that's helped out. ... We're closing our block and fed off each other."
Leading 13-6 in Game 3, back-to-back kills from senior Ellen Witte ignited a 6-0 run which featured two kills and an ace block from Karge. After the Rockets crept within 22-13, Anna Lancsaster's ace hit and a pair of blocks from Clarke ended the sweep. Magaard collected 25 assists and a team-best nine digs for the Cougars, who also received seven digs from Wolle.
East plays Monday at Albert Lea.
