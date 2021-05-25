Senior center fielder Max Goertzen’s two-run single capped a four-run, fourth-inning burst Tuesday as top-ranked Mankato West rallied to get past pesky Mankato East 6-5 in a nonconference baseball game at ISG Field.
East, which dropped a 12-1 decision to the Scarlets earlier this season, took a 4-0 lead on junior shortstop Matthew Werk’s towering solo shot over the left-field fence in the top of the first and a three-run surge an inning later fueled by senior DH Ben Snaza’s two-run double into the left-center field gap. Junior catcher Kyle Bridger added a run-scoring double.
“East really came out swinging the bats, and I think they’re record is kind of deceiving,” West coach Sam Stier said. “In my opinion, they’re a Top 10 type of team, and I definitely don’t want to see them next Saturday. They really tested us today so now we’ll be ready for them.
“East probably beat us four out of seven innings, but our innings were bigger and we took advantage of that. We got really gritty those last two innings when they got the bases loaded and then second and third with a chance to break the game open. We found a way to make the plays, and for us that’s a really telling sign as we move forward. ... We can’t be complacent.”
West (18-1) trimmed the deficit to 4-2 with a pair of runs of Cougars’ starter Jacob Eggert in the second inning. Senior DH Nic Cook smacked a ground-rule double to deep center field before a walk to Hayden Mellen was followed by senior third baseman Ethan Fox’s two-run double to deep right field.
After senior third baseman/pitcher Jared Grams doubled down the left-field line and Jacob Schreiber’s sacrifice fly produced a run in East’s third inning, singles from Jacob Maes, Mellen and Wyant Fowlds set up Goertzen’s game-winner.
“We came in here wanting to fight hard and battle with them,” said Snaza, who along with Gartzke ripped two hits apiece for the Cougars. “We started out hot, but then we started to slow down toward the end of the game. We put pressure on them, but we just couldn’t get the runs we needed. ... We’re a team that nobody looks at, but we know we can go out and play with these guys.”
East, which stranded 10 runners compared to the Scarlets’ five, juiced the bases with one out in the sixth. However, senior right-hander Luke Johnson escaped unscathed by recording a pair of strikeouts. Johnson, who allowed two hits over the final 3 2/3 inning to get the win, left the game with two Cougars in scoring position with no outs in the seventh.
Senior left-hander Zander Dittbenner came in to record two strikeouts and foil a bunt attempt by East (11-7) to gain the save. Grams gave up only one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking one.
“We knew it was going to a grind the whole game,” Dittbenner said. “We just needed to stay with the process so we could battle back. We needed to get some base runners so we could get rolling. We were in a little bit of a bind there at the end. Luke Johnson came in pitched really good, and then I was able to minimize and hold them at the end.”
East, which got sterling defensive plays from Nicholas Werk and Gartzke to keep things close, closes out its regular season Thursday at New Ulm while West entertains Mahtomedi the same day.
“I am super proud of the way my guys played,” East coach Micah Degner said. “I don’t think many people gave us a chance, but we played them right down to the end. It was big to put them down a little bit, but you know they’re going to keep putting pressure on. They just got a couple of more hits down the stretch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.