Adapted bowling meets generally aren’t conducted with multiple teams in the same building.
Teams usually bowl at their home alleys, with scores being compared later.
The state qualifiers are the main event each season, and with six different teams at Wow! Zone Thursday, both Mankato East and Mankato West got the unique feel of some head-to-head competition, mixed with a day of camaraderie.
“It’s kind of an unusual thing for us,” East coach Linda Felsheim said. “It is very exciting. It makes it a real team event.”
The top 32 boys and girls singles players advance to the state meet, as well as the top-32 co-ed doubles teams. The top-16 four-player groupings will also move on.
Qualifiers are happening throughout the state this week and results will be compiled from all the events to determine the qualifiers.
East and West each had several athletes post strong scores that could be good enough to qualify.
For West, the doubles team of Caleb Ous and Frank Kammerdiener posted a four-round score of 837.
On the girls side, the Scarlets’ Chloe Marks (449) and Emma Christenson (435) each had high two-round individual scores. In boys, Kammerdiener also had a strong individual score (416).
“We think we’ve got a handful of students who are going to make it,” West coach Rebecca Zenk said. “When we can consistently be in-person, with a predictable schedule and with our friends ... that’s what helps everybody be the best. That’s really shown through this season.”
For East, several doubles teams may be in position to qualify.
Peyton Deroche and Tyler Dorn combined for a four-round score of 861, while Jacob Watson and Davaris Woods scored an 816.
East’s Cordelia Emery and Nevaeh Farris combined for a 798, and Noah Olson and Alyssa Wilder scored a 794.
“I think we have some really good doubles scores today,” Felsheim said. “Feeling pretty good about that.”
The qualifiers won’t likely be known until some point this weekend, but it was a successful day of bowling no matter who ends up advancing.
“I got to hangout with my friends and do some bowling,” East’s Lydia Meehling said.
