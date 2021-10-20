MANKATO — Because of heavy rain Wednesday, the annual Jug football game between Mankato West and Mankato East has been moved from Blakeslee Stadium to Wolverton Field at East.
The last time the game was moved from Blakeslee because of field conditions was 2009, when it was played at Todnem Field.
The game was played at East last season because the pandemic had closed the Minnesota State campus.
Minnesota State has a football game scheduled for Saturday against Augustana.
Kickoff for Wednesday's game remains at 7 p.m.
