The wait for organized high schools sports has been long and hard, but at last ... it’s finally over.
Sort of.
After more than three months of no contact, high school athletes and coaches have been able to meet again this week, as the summer coaching waiver period officially began Monday.
“We know this is important, not just for our team, but just for these kids. To inject some normalcy into their lives, that’s been so disrupted over the last couple months,” Mankato East football coach Eric Davis said.
While it’s nice to get together, make no mistake: These practices look a lot different than they normally would. Both East and West have reopened their respective campuses, but there are plenty of restrictions in place.
No more than 10 people can be in the weight room at one time, and practices can only happen in pods of up to 25 people. When it comes to actual football activity, no contact is allowed.
Davis said East generally wouldn’t be hitting at this stage anyway, but the 7-on-7 activities that have become so popular in recent years are not allowed, as social distance must be maintained.
East offensive lineman Eli Olson said lifting sessions generally last about an hour, with the final 15 minutes spent wiping everything down.
“Usually there would be 20 guys in the weight room, 20 guys out running and then we would just switch,” Olson said. “It’s just a little different than it usually is.”
Much of the same is happening at West, where football coach J.J. Helget would usually have 190 kids, grades 7-12, on the practice field at this time. He had 18 during a session Thursday, as only sophomores, juniors and seniors are participating right now.
Despite the smaller numbers and restrictions, the energy level was high for both teams, as the start of the season is just a few months away.
The Scarlets will need to replace three-year starting quarterback Jack Foster this fall, and Helget says there’s an open competition. The top contender may be rising junior Zander Dittbenner, who was Foster’s backup last season. Other candidates include Riley Bersaw, Ethan Bartell and Ty Neils.
“Big shoes to fill,” Dittbenner said. “I’ve been preparing for this for two years. He’s always been in front of me, and I’ve just been watching him, trying to get better.”
West will return eight starters on offense and seven on defense, with many of them being two-way players. Key returners include Wyatt Block, Owen Johnson, Mekhi Collins, Brock Leider, Max Goertzen, Colten Landwer, Jackson Bruning, Tanner Shumski, Ryan Haley and Dittbenner.
“We’ve got a great group of talented kids returning,” Helget said. “I think we have a chance to be really good. We’ve got to keep working hard, and if we do that, good things will happen for us.”
The Cougars graduated a plethora of seniors, but there are some important returners, including rising junior quarterback Jacob Eggert. The Cougars return four starters on offense and six on defense.
Key returners include Braden Letourneau, Wyatt Rodriguez, Olson, Rieley Fleming, Jaden Froelich, Gus Gartzke, Jared Grams and Nick Remker.
“Offensively, we’re excited to have some key pieces back in positions that they’ve been in before,” Davis said. “We look forward to executing the finer points of what we do on offense vs. having a bunch of first-year starters.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
