There will be a Jug game after all.
Mankato West and Mankato East released their football schedules on Wednesday, and the teams will play Oct. 16 in the 48th annual crosstown rivalry game.
However, the game will be played at Wolverton Field instead of Blakeslee Stadium because of Minnesota State’s pandemic restrictions. And unless something changes with state guidelines, only 250 fans will be allowed into the game.
“Once we hand out tickets to parents, there isn’t going to be much of an opportunity for students and the community to be involved,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “The last few years, the students have been loud and crazy, and I think the players kind of feed off of that, but we tell our kids to focus on the task at hand and not focus on external things that don’t matter.”
West leads the series 25-22, having won the last 14 games.
West opens the season on Friday, Oct. 9, at New Prague.
West’s home games will be Saturday, Oct. 24, against Northfield; Saturday, Oct. 31 against Rochester Mayo; and Wednesday, Nov. 11 against Rochester John Marshall.
The Scarlets will also play Friday, Nov. 6, at Owatonna.
“It’s still a little surreal that we’re playing,” East coach Eric Davis said. “We were talking to the kids about the change in mindset this week. You have to go from not playing to being ready to go. There’s things you knew you had to do but you didn’t do them because we were in limbo for so long.”
East will open the season at home Saturday, Oct. 10, against Kasson-Mantorville before hosting the Scarlets. The other home game is Thursday, Nov. 5, against Albert Lea.
East will play road games at Faribault on Friday, Oct. 23, Byron on Saturday, Oct. 31, and Austin on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Games had to be scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays because of a shortage of officials on Friday nights.
“As a coaching staff, we prefer to play on Fridays,” Helget said. “That makes the weekend a little less hectic. On the flip side, it gives us an extra day to prepare. But usually by Thursday, the kids are ready to go. Right now, we’re just happy to play.”
East and West will both begin the 14-match volleyball season on the road Oct. 8. East plays at Austin on Oct. 8 and opens the home schedule Oct. 10 against Northfield.
West plays at Northfield on Oct. 8 and at home against Winona on Oct. 10.
West hosts East on Oct. 29, and the teams have a rematch at East on Nov. 19.
The St. Clair/Loyola football team will open the season on Oct. 9 at Lester Prairie.
The Cyclones will play three home games — Oct. 16 against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at St. Clair, Oct. 30 against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Loyola and Nov. 13 against Cleveland at St. Clair — as well as games at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 at United South Central.
The Crusaders’ volleyball schedule begins on Oct. 8 at JWP, with the home opener on Oct. 20 against Cleveland. The 13-game schedule includes six home matches, held on nearly all of the Tuesdays and Thursdays until Nov. 19.
