ST. MICHAEL — Mankato East's Rylie Hansen placed fourth in the long jump to highlight the local performances at the Class AA girls track and field meet Friday.
Hansen went 17-feet-1/2 in the long jump. Teammate Madison Harbarth placed second in the wheelchair discus at 29-0.
For Mankato West, Allison Banse finished eighth in the discus at 112-9.
In the prelims, East's Avery Schuh, Jillian Borgmeier, Camryn Schuh and Hansen were fourth in the 4x100 relay at 49.68. Emmy Schulz, Lauren Henkels, Ava Tibodeau and Addie Peed were second in the 4x400 relay in 4:02.18.
Schulz finished sixth in the 300 hurdles prelims at 46.25, and Henkels qualified for the finals in the 400 dash by running eighth in the prelims at 59.54.
West's 4x200 relay team of Jaelyn Doss, Zoey Hermel, Ruby Marble and Avery Schmitz ran second in the prelims at 1:43.24. Doss, Ava Olson, Marble and Schmitz were sixth in the 4x100 prelims at 49.61.
Marble was eighth in the 200 dash prelims in 25.80.
In the boys meet, West's Ephraim ran eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 9:46.42.
Ngor Jai qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles, placing sixth in the prelims in 15.38.
West's 4x200 relay team of Blake Kirby, JonathanLi Rud, Mikhi Davis and Jalen Smith was sixth in the prelims at 1:29.65. The 4x100 relay team of Kirby, Rud, Elijah Bollman and Smith was eighth in the prelims at 43.17.
In the 100 dash prelims, West's Jalen Smith was third at 10.99 and East's Aaron Stewart was tied for fourth at 11.01. Both qualified for the finals.
Stewart also got into the finals in the 200 dash, taking third in the prelims at 22.23.
East's Nick Brauer was fourth in the 800 run prelims at 1:55.91.
St. Peter's Corbin Herron had the fastest time in the 110 hurdles prelims, setting a Class AA record in 14.69. The Saints' 4x200 relay team of James Garrett, Derek Guth, Herron and Brooks Reicks was seventh in the prelims at 1:29.72.
Reicks was fourth in the prelims of the 200 dash, finishing in 22.21.
Waseca's Christian Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson, Kyle Ahlschlager and Damarius Russell teamed up for a Class AA-record time of 1:28.13 in the 4x200 relay prelims. The same four were first in the 4x100 prelims in 42.52.
The finals are scheduled for Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Class A
Maple River finished third in the 4x200 relay as Amarus Harris, Chad Schull, Cale Hansen and Mason Schirmer finished in 1:30.37. The same group took sixth in the 4x100 relay in 43.83.
Schirmer also took fourth in the 200 dash in 22.61 and ninth in the high jump at 6-2.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's Smon Morgan took eighth in the 110 hurdles in 15.29.
Will Tuttle of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva placed sixth in the 110 hurdles in 15.20. Teammate Lucas Hanna took seventh in the discus at 151-0.
Ryan Koberoski of Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther finished eighth in the 400 dash in 51.45.
Maple River placed 19th in the team competition with 22 points.
In the girls meet, Lauren Mutschler of Maple River and Addison Armstrong of Blue Earth Area tied for fourth in the pole vault at 10-6.
