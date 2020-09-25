Coming into the season, it seemed like Mankato West might have the advantage against Mankato East when it came to boys soccer.
The Scarlets, who went to the state tournament last year, returned seven starters and were set to be one of the top teams in the Big Nine. For East, it was going to be a younger team that coach Jerrad Aspelund hoped would improve throughout the year.
After some great practices over the last week, the Cougars got off to a quick start against a banged up Scarlets team, and were able to hang on for a 1-0 victory Tuesday at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
“With the season how it is, we’re only playing one or two games a week,” Aspelund said. “That’s been a blessing because we can actually work more in training. Everything we did here on the field today, we’ve done in training all week.”
The Cougars dominated the first half, generating multiple great scoring chances. The game’s lone goal came from Omar Abdi, who made his presence felt throughout the game. He scored about ten minutes in, when he banged home a rebound off a Cougars’ corner kick.
“This week in training ... he was everywhere,” Aspelund said of Abdi. “He can sniff out where to be at the right place at the right time to get that goal.”
West got the better of things in the second half, and nearly tied the game on a strike from Adam Olenius early on. The Scarlets had another decent look when Aadel Mahmoud fired just high, but East keeper Calin Jacobs was in control the entire night.
Jacobs made eight saves in goal en route to the clean sheet. West keeper Nick Lundberg also turned in a solid performance, making 11 saves.
For West (3-4), this is now four losses in a row after a 3-0 start. The Scarlets currently have three starters injured, including returning All-Big Nine performer Ahmed Mohamed, who is a major part of the offense.
Scarlets coach Dan Blaisdell has had to shuffle the lineup due to the injuries and is still trying to find the magic that last year’s group had. West scored 18 goals in its first three games of the season, and has only scored twice during the four-game losing streak.
“The ball’s just not going in the net,” Blaisdell said. “We’re just waiting for that one moment to kind of galvanize around, because we have the talent on this team.
“Part of coaching is you go through highs and lows. We just got to figure out how to come out of this.”
Girls play to scoreless tie
A couple of first-year goaltenders stood strong for both teams on Friday as East and West played to a scoreless tie under the lights at the Bethany Lutheran soccer field.
The Cougars were trying to move into a tie for first place in the Big Nine Conference with Rochester Century with a victory, but had to settle for the draw. Both teams had legitimate scoring opportunities throughout the match, particularly in the first half.
East had the first real scoring threat about two minutes into the game when West senior goalie Bri Stoltzman had to dive to her left to deflect a 12-foot shot to the other side of the left post. Six minutes later, East’s sophomore tender Izzy Schott made a leaping save near the right corner of the goal that deflected the ball straight up and down into her arms.
“Both goalies played really great tonight,” East midfielder Jenny Starkey said. “Both teams had chances but the goalies stopped us.”
With about 12 minutes left in the first half, Stoltzman turned back East’s best scoring chance when she caught a rocket above her head from point-blank range and quickly sent it back into the field of play. A couple of feet either way and the shot would have likely been a goal.
Schott answered with another diving save to her left just before the half, preserving the 0-0 score into intermission.
“We knew it was going to be a close game,” East coach Lizzy Vetter said. “We made a slight change in our formation in the second half and we thought that generated a few more scoring chances for us.”
West coach Crissy Makela agreed: “This game is always close. We made our adjustments before the game, trying to get better matchups with our personnel. I was happy with the opportunities we created.”
The game’s best scoring chance came with 25 minutes left. A corner kick rebounded off Schott to junior midfielder Annelise Winch who headed it back toward the goal from about six feet out. The ball caromed off the crossbar, denying West the chance to take the lead.
“I knew it was a good shot,” she said. “I was holding my breath that it would go in but it didn’t. But I thought it was a well-played game. Either team could have won it.”
East ended up outshooting their crosstown rivals 10-6. The Cougars move to 5-0-3 while West goes to 2-2-2. West hosts Winona at 5 p.m. today at Caswell Park North. East takes on Century at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Big Nine showdown at Bethany.
