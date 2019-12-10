When you think of Mankato East and West athletics, your mind probably goes straight to the rivalry.
Kids grow up learning their repetitive sports together, only to be pitted against each other once they reach high school. Of course, they may be friends away from sports, but it’s all business once it comes time for competition.
You’ll find something a bit different when you walk through the doors of K&G Gymnastics. The East/Madelia/St. Clair and West gymnastics teams now hold practice together, a change that has lead to great relationships and has made practices more competitive.
“I have a bunch of friends on West, and it’s not a rivalry at all,” East junior Trinity Lindeman said. “We basically are a team together except we compete separately.”
Said West senior Taryn Sellner: “It’s actually pretty good because we split up into groups of your skill level, so you’re with people that are working the same skills as you.”
While the two teams have always been close, they will be even closer this season with Samantha Gertner now coaching both teams.
“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment, but it’s been working really well,” Gertner said of coaching both teams. “We’ve kind of ran our practices a little bit different, but the girls are working super hard with the new plan.
“I started this summer kind of planning it out, but I have a lot of staff so it helps that way. I’ve coached West for three years, so it was kind of a fun challenge to take on, and all the girls have been great at doing what we ask, so it’s been fun having both teams together.”
When it comes to West gymnastics, a standard has been set. The Scarlets have qualified for the state meet four seasons in a row, and the expectations will be high again this winter.
In 2016, West placed sixth, followed by seventh-place finishes in 2017 and 2018. They’re coming off a eighth-place finish last year.
The Scarlets have several key athletes from last season’s state team returning, so the outlook is positive once again.
Sellner’s strongest event is the balance beam, but she’s also placed high in the floor exercise and vault. Abby Olenius is strongest in the vault and floor, while Jenna Sikel is best on the bars. Andrea Ovalle and Zoey Hermel also return from last season’s team.
“That’s a pretty big goal,” Sellner said of making it back to state. “Going four years in a row is pretty monumental.”
Anna Rudolf and Mckenna Schreiber will come up from the club level to help the Scarlets.
For East, the Cougars are a young team that will look to improve as the season progresses. They took sixth in Section 2A last season.
Lindeman returns specializing in the floor and vault. McKayla Meuangsaksith also returns and will contribute on the beam.
Hali Christofferson, Marah Dauk, Brooke Kloss, Rogan Kelling, Kaitlyn Sohm, come up from the club ranks, while Grace Eischens and Jada Soreson join the Cougars from St. Clair, which now co-ops with East.
I’m guessing East is going to be a little bit higher in the section,” Gertner said. “Maybe even second place.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
