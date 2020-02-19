Samantha Gertner knew there were going to be challenges when she decided to coach the Mankato East gymnastics team.
Already the coach at Mankato West, overseeing two teams was certain to mean a lot more work, especially behind the scenes.
Months later, the decision looks like a fabulous one, as both teams have had banner seasons, and each will send four gymnasts to the Class A meet Friday and Saturday at St. Paul.
"Practices were a little bit different this year," Gertner said. "With West, I ran all my varsity and (junior varsity) together. This year, I was able to separate the varsity and JV so they could kind of work on the skills where they were at."
For West, Taryn Sellner will compete in the all-around, as it will be her fifth trip to the state meet. Mckenna Schreiber and Zoey Hermel will each make their first appearances, with Schreiber competing in the all-around and Hermel in the floor exercise. Jenna Sikel is making her second trip to state, competing in the vault and bars.
Ella Turner will compete on the vault, balance beam and floor for East in her first state meet. Hali Christofferson and Truly Evans also make their inagural appearances, with each competing on the bars. Trinity Lindeman made it in the all-around. It's her third time at state.
While Gertner is happy with all the progress made by individuals throughout the season, the most exciting gains came on the team side. West broke the school record three times this season, as the top score currently sits at 145.6.
The Scarlets scored 145.225 to win the Section 2A meet. This will be West's fourth trip to state in the past five years.
"Every time they've broken the school record, they're like 'let's not focus on the scores let's just have fun.' And every time they have fun, they break the school record."
Added Sellner: "It was probably the most fun season I've ever had, just because we knew we could beat our school record. We knew that we could get to state and possibly even place high at state."
The Cougars had a fantastic season as well, taking fourth in the Big Nine Conference and second in Section 2A. A year ago, they were eighth in the Big Nine and fourth in the section.
With all four of this season's state participants set to return, East has the foundation to be good for years to come.
"Their goal is to beat West," Gertner said. "In the upcoming years, I feel like they're going to really push themselves to do that."
Added Turner: "I was super happy. I feel like we worked really hard in the gym and improved in every event."
The state team meet will be Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The individual meet is Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.