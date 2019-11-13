If you looked at the track record of Mankato West swimmer Olivia Leonard, you’d probably assume she was a junior or senior.
A two-time state qualifier in both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. The two-time defending Big Nine champion in the 100 breaststroke. The West school record holder in the 100 breaststroke.
It would seem like anyone with that many accolades and records would need to spend several years working to accumulate them.
Considering the fact that she’s an eighth-grader, what she’s done is impressive. But what she might be able to do in the future is even more staggering.
“Olivia is just one of those swimmers you’d love to have more of. She’s kind of our big gun as far as individual strokes,” West coach Dave Burgess said. “To have somebody who’s in the top eight in two events is a great for us... She’s worked hard for this.”
Leonard was the section champion, in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:11.41, along with the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.9.
After finishing seventh in the 100 breaststroke at state last season, Leonard hopes to be in the top three this year.
“It’s a really fun at state. Going to Mall of America, and just being in a room with your team is just really fun,” Olivia Leonard said.
She also helped two relays qualify for state with second-place finishes. The 200 medley relay qualified with a school-record time of 1:49.34, while the 200 freestyle made it at 1:39.88. Sophia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge are the other members of those relays.
Other individual qualifiers for West include Sophia Leonard, who took second in the 100 backstroke (59.86) and also met the state qualifying standard in the 50 free with a time of 24.79. Patenaude (1:09.54) finished third in the 100 breaststroke, but met the qualifying time.
East also has a number of state participants, headlined by Maddie Hogue.
The Cougars junior is coming off anther fantastic season that saw her win a pair of events at the section meet. Hogue won the 50 free with a time of 24.40 and the 100 free at 53.79. She qualified in both the 50 free and the 100 butterfly last season.
“As far as placement on the team, she’s definitely someone that holds the fastest splits,” East coach Greg Summers said. “If your fourth person’s coming in at a body length away, she’s probably going to be able to take that one down.”
Hogue, who swims year-round, knows all the physical work has been done. Summers has been focused on getting Hogue and the rest of his team rested and mentally prepared for this time of year.
“You have to think your going to do good if you actually want to do good,” Hogue said. “It’s pretty easy to do with the practices (Summers) writes.”
Hogue also anchored the section-winning 400 free relay team of Grace Busch, Eve Anderson and Kaylee Sivertsen (3:42.90). Busch, Avery Schuh, Sivertsen and Hogue (1:40.98) also qualified via the standard in the 200 free relay.
Sivertsen also qualified for state in two individual events, placing second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.45) and the 500 freestyle (5:24.29). Anderson (5:27.09) will also swim at state after meeting the standard.
“I think we’re still working on building that confidence of recognizing how powerful of a team we can be,” Summers said. “There’s still a lot of growth to come because we’ve got a lot of young swimmers that are going to be around for the next few years, so that’s really exciting and makes the next couple of years look even better.”
For St. Peter, Morgan Kelly qualified for state, taking second in the 200 IM (2:11.70) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.22). The 200 medley relay team of Kelly, Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer (1:52.98) met the qualifying standard. Lauren Feder also qualified for the Saints in diving.
The state meet is Thursday through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
