The Mankato high school alpine ski teams hit the slopes on Tuesday, and they have big goals this winter.
The Mankato East and Mankato West boys and girls have plenty of talent and could end up with multiple skiers at state.
Here’s a look at each team:
West girls
When you make it to the state meet seven years in a row, it starts to become the standard.
For the Scarlets girls ski team, the goal is not to get complacent in their pursuit of an eighth consecutive trip.
“The expectations are always high. Sometimes it’s a whole lot easier to achieve success than to repeat it,” East and West coach Jon Andersen said. “With these deep postseason runs, we’re needing to reload every couple years, and we’ve managed to do that. This is just the next crop of really good skiers.”
The Scarlets will have plenty of talent to be in the mix again, with several members of last season’s team returning.
It starts with senior Rachael Sievers, who was part of the last two state teams, and will be a key contributor again this season.
Breck Carlson, who was all-state last year, will also be a name to watch. Megan Hiniker, Tianna Johnson, Briann Banwart and Brynn Bohlke will also contribute.
“Our team works together, and the effort that we all put in really helps,” Sievers said. “Everyone’s very committed to the team, which shows in our results.”
West boys
The West boys also come in with high exceptions after winning the Big Nine Conference last season. They enter the new year hoping to take the next step
Jason Starks, who missed out on state after fallling on his final run at sections last year, is part of a talented group of returners.
“He’s the first guy outside, the first guy to help you set a course, the first guy to help you fill in the ruts at the end of the night, the first guy to help you carry stuff,” Andersen said of Starks. “He’s just the perfect sportsman — and a great skier.”
Blake Donkin and Jackson Glietz are also poised for big seasons coming off trips to state a year ago. Ronan Corley, Andrew Krediet, Leo Demars and Ben Rudie will also contribute on varsity.
“The team is looking great this year,” Starks said. “Everybody’s communicating with each other, working with each other and supporting each other.”
East boys
The Cougars boys team finished second in the Big Nine last season, and the goal is simply to get one spot higher.
To do that, they will need to rely on a mix of veterans and young skiers which should create great competition.
Jay Sabatka is the team’s top skier and should have a chance to qualify for state. Larssen Hokeness, Caruso Shanafelt and Brenden Steinbach are also key returners.
The new additions include Adam Knauss, David Reynolds, Ethan Stenzel.
“In past years, we’ve had more upperclassmen,” Sabatka said. “We’ve got a lot young guys, so we’re trying to build that camaraderie and to bring everyone up.”
East girls
It’s a young team for the Cougars girls team, which is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Big Nine last season.
Seniors Katelyn Gunbel and Arianna Borgmeier will anchor the team, but beyond that, it will be mostly newcomers.
“We’re starting young and starting new and it’s very good. We’ve seen a lot of good things at practice,” Gunbel said.
Maddie Cooney, Paige Turek and Taylor Turek are seventh graders, while Morgan Myhre is a sophomore whoh will contribute on varsity.
“I think we just want to improve and see a lot of the girls do better,” Gunbel said. “Being that we have a lot of younger girls, we want to get them into the system and knowing things. We just want to get them better.”
Meet results
All four Mankato teams opened their seasons Tuesday with a Big Nine Conference home meet at Mount Kato.
West won the girls meet with a score of 587 points. Carlson was the medalist clocking in at 45.06 sceconds between her two runs.
Hiniker (46.40) and Banwart (46.66) took fourth and fifth respectively.
Paige Turek (51.91) was the top finisher for East at 15th. The Cougars took fifth with 391 points.
In the boys meet, Starks was the medalist with a time of 41.77 andas West won the meet with 567 points. Donkin took third (43.70).
For East, Sabatka (42.76) was second overall, while Brenden Steinbach (44.49) took fifth. East was second with 468 points.
