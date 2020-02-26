There’s always a level of uncertainty that comes with swimming.
Yes, the basketball, football, hockey and volleyball seasons always bring surprises, but you rarely see someone excel in something they’ve never tried.
Over the past three months, Mankato East/Loyola swimmer Logan Gustafson has done just that.
“My seventh- eighth- and ninth-grade year, I was always a distance swimmer. Literally every meet, it was the 500,” Gustafson said. “Come this last year, I was like, ‘Let’s try something else for once,’ and the 100 ended up being a lot more successful than I thought. Then I was like, ‘Let’s try some other things,’ and it started building into, ‘I like sprints more than I like distance.’”
The transition worked out well, as Gustafson qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle last week at the Section 1A meet. He also completed another impressive feat, qualifying in the 100 backstroke.
“I started doing backstroke all the sudden,” he said. “I’ve done it for like three meets, and I ended up being a little more successful than I thought I was going to.”
Gustafson will join Dave Wedzina, Jack Slunecka and Matthew Wedzina in the 400 free relay. The same four will also compete in the 200 medley relay.
Dave Wedzina qualified in the 200 individual medley, along with the 100 breaststroke, and Cole Javens will be the first East diver to compete at the state meet in 10 years.
“I didn’t really think I’d make it here at the beginning of the season,” Javens said. “It just kind of clicked toward the end.”
Every year around this time, Mankato West swim coach Andy Viker plans out the details for the Scarlets’ trip to the state meet at the University of Minnesota.
His duties include setting up the timeline, meals, transportation and, of course, lodging.
“We’ve got to get anther room for the state meet,” Viker said. “That’s a nice problem to have.”
West is led by sophomore Charlie Simpson, who continues to improve each season.
After qualifying in the 50 free a year ago, Simpson will swim in the 100 butterfly, along with the 50 free this season. He’ll also compete in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.
“I had a pretty good feeling. I was really close last year,” Simpson said of qualifying in the butterfly. “It was a goal to qualify in all four.”
Added Viker: “He does have that driving factor. When he relaxes, and lets that speed take over. ... it just happens.”
Joining Simpson in the 200 medley relay will be Ethan Bartell, Hayden Maxwell and Brandon Whitney. Simpson, Jackson Koeneman, Bartell and Whitney will swim the 400 free relay.
While Viker expected the 200 medley and the 400 free to be in good positions to qualify, the 200 free relay of Max Pearson, Koeneman, Connor Berger and Ashton Samuelson was something that developed throughout the season.
The group took third at the section meet which is an automatic qualifier.
“I don’t think they realized how fast they could be,” Viker said. “That was validation for those guys.”
The state meet will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
