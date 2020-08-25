MANKATO — There won’t be as many opportunities to attend sporting events this fall, so Mankato East and Mankato West will bring the events to the fans.
Swimming meets and some of the boys and girls soccer matches will be live-streamed to the fans this fall.
“Swimming is our first priority because no fans can attend,” East activities director Todd Waterbury said. “We can have a few fans at soccer so we’ll do some games as we can. When our teams are on the road, they’ll let us know when they’re streaming events.”
The service will not be available for boys and girls cross country or girls tennis this fall. Those sports, and soccer, can have up to 250 fans at outdoor sites, with most of that total being parents of players.
East has some experience with live-streaming, having provided that service for some past East-West events. Alex Berg, a former East student, will coordinate the live streams.
Families of the athletes will be given the links, and others can find it on the school websites. The events will likely be available on something like a YouTube channel.
“I think we’ll see how it plays out,” Waterbury said. “Depending on how it works, it might be something we can expand into the winter, where the events are held indoors. We’ll see what comes out of this.”
Joe Johnson, activities director at Mankato West, said his school has no previous experience with webcasts so he’s trying to figure out if the events should be viewed live or have recorded versions on the website.
“This is something new for us,” Johnson said. “Soccer might be more challenging to do in real time.”
West will also limit attendance at outdoor events to families, staying consistent with Big Nine Conference protocols.
Though this technology might be getting a run earlier than it would have during this pandemic, both activities directors expressed hope that future webcasts might be more sophisticated and more readily available. The schools will try to find a balance between in-game attendance and on-line viewership.
“But it would be something nice for grandma and grandpa who are down south to log on and watch their grandson or granddaughter compete,” Waterbury said. “It’s kind of like Zoom meetings; maybe this will be something good that comes out of this (pandemic).”
