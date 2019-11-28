Mankato East wrestler Sebastian Munera is the kind of guy who usually likes to finish what he starts.
That’s not going to happen this time around.
The senior is expected to be the Cougars’ starting 152-pound wrestler this season. Come the end of January, however, Munera will have to leave the team to begin a five-year hitch in the U.S. Marine Corps. He signed up last May knowing he would not be able to complete his senior wrestling season.
“It’s a little disappointing, but being a Marine is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said. “I’ll do my basic training in San Diego and then my aviation mechanics training is likely to be in California, as well.”
Munera returns to the Cougars after winning more than 25 matches last season. Since he won’t be around to try to qualify for the state tournament, he’s set a different goal for himself this season.
“I want to get to the Rumble on the Red in Fargo (North Dakota) this year,” he said. “It’s a big tournament that includes the top wrestlers in the region.
“You have to finish first or second in a tournament to qualify, and I haven’t been able to do that before. This year, I think I can do it in our very first tournament at Blue Earth.”
East coach Jon Dierks has no doubt Munera can pull it off.
“He’s a pretty determined, self-disciplined kid,” Dierks said. “He has all the tools; he just needs to put it together. If he sets his mind to it, it’s definitely within reach.”
Munera is one of 23 wrestlers out for the East program in grades 9-12. In addition to Munera, the team’s top returning wrestlers include sixth-ranked Spencer Ruedy at 138 pounds, third-ranked Kolin Baier at 195, Braeden Hendel at 145 and Rieley Fleming at heavyweight.
Ruedy and Baier are both returning state entrants. Hendel and Fleming both finished fourth in the section tournament a year ago. Fleming won 28 matches with 19 pins.
Leslie Miller (170-182) is back out for the team after taking off last season. Freshmen Ryan Thilges and Cael Willaert will likely challenge for Munera’s spot once he leaves the team.
East was 7-14 a year ago. Dierks said the team’s main goals are to challenge for fourth place in the Big Nine Conference behind Albert Lea, Northfield and Owatonna and to try to qualify as many as four wrestlers to the state tournament.
East opens the season Tuesday with a quadrangular at St. Clair involving the Cyclones, Maple River and New Ulm.
Mankato WestA year older, 13 pounds heavier and brimming with optimism, Scarlets’ senior Noah Langsjoen is eager to get the season started.
Langsjoen is part of a core of six returning seniors who will provide West with experience and proven success this time around. The 195-pounder, who has moved up a weight class every year since joining varsity as a freshman in 2016, is coming off a 24-13 season.
”There’s a lot of experience on our team this year,” Langsjoen said. “We host the team section tournament, and we want to be one of those top four teams that wrestles for a chance to go state.”
Langsjoen finished fourth in the section last season and is looking to move up.
“I want to do at least that well and maybe better,” he said. “I want to be in that mix of wrestlers who have a chance to go to state. As a team we want to finish better than .500.”
Heading up the nucleus of six returning seniors is multiple-state entrant and one-time state champion Charlie Pickell. Pickell had offseason surgery on both of his shoulders but appears all healed up and goes into the season ranked first in the state at 132 pounds.
Pickell is poised to hold every significant school record by the time he graduates next spring. He already holds the school and city record for career wins and is one pin away from holding that mark, as well. He’s also eyeing the school’s single-season takedown record of 260 held by Chris Perez.
“The sky is the limit for Charlie,” West coach Lee Burg said. “We expect him to pick up right where he left off last season.”
Among the other core returning wrestlers are 10th-ranked Wyatt Block at 160-170 pounds, Gannon Rosenfeld at 160-170, Mason Theissen (220) and Matthew Pipes (285). Each of them won at least 20 matches a year ago.
”And it’s not just those guys,” Burg said of the reason for the team’s optimism. “We have 14 letterwinners returning so there’s battles going on everyday in the wrestling room. This will be the deepest team we’ve had in awhile.”
Scott West will be the team favorite in Section 2AA. Tri-City United and St. Peter should be among the top challengers along with West.
The Scarlets begin the season Thursday, Dec. 5, with a quadrangular at New Ulm involving the Eagles, Marshall and Sibley East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.