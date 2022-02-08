The Mankato East girls basketball team inched closer to a Big Nine Conference championship Tuesday night by downing third-place Rochester Mayo 60-46 at the East gym.
Senior forward Lexi Karge’s aggressive play on both ends of the court — 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots — helped the Cougars improve to 16-3, 15-1 in the Big Nine.
East, which also received 16 points and seven boards from senior guard Mackenzie Schweim, along with 12 points and nine assists from junior guard Peyton Stevermer, have a two-game lead on Austin with five games remaining in the Big Nine schedule.
“We’re really working together as a team,” Schweim said. “All of us want it, and everyone of us plays with heart and a lot of effort. Our team as a whole really clicks so that’s what is helping us win games.
“You can always control how you play on defense. We really rely on it because offensively you can have on and off nights. We just need to keep moving the ball quickly and keep making both the extra and smart pass. ... Give up the good shot for the great shot.”
Mayo (15-6, 11-6) fell behind 8-5 when Karge hit a free-throw line jumper, finished a sweeping move inside and assisted on a Schweim layup, in front of a layup from Macy Birkholz. After the Spartans, who connected on just 3 of 25 3-point attempts for a chilly 12%, went ahead 11-8, Karge’s three-point play off a putback sparked a 7-0 surge that produced a 15-11 lead on Karge’s layup.
“Tonight was a very special game because they beat Austin, and we just wanted to come out and show people what we’re made off,” Karge said. “I was just trying to really take it to them. My teammates are very good at looking away from me until they can get the ball to me in good scoring position.
“We really communicate a lot on defense as to where the screens are and who’s going to switch or stay. We’re very good at knowing what we want, and we do it well. We talked at halftime about showing who wants this game more and that gave us the extra motivation. ... We play for each other.”
Schweim’s right-side 3-pointer put the Cougars in front 24-18 before the Spartans closed out the half with five straight on Adit Koth’s basket with four seconds to go. Ava Miller led Mayo with 11 points while Hannah Hanson and Koth chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively.
East, which controlled the boards 43-34 while having one more turnover 11-10, scored the first seven points of the second half, capped by Stevermer’s nifty coast-to-coast drive. Stevermer’s three-point play off a slicing drive and right-elbow jumper kept things rolling before Schweim muscled in a basket underneath to give the Cougars a 43-26 advantage with 11:59 to go.
“We talk a lot about coming out after halftime with good starts,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “I thought we were able to assert ourselves defensively and get a lot of good stops that allowed us to get some good looks in transition. Lexi was able to get going early in the game and that put a lot of pressure on their defense. We need her to be strong inside and command attention.
“Defense has been a constant for us. They’re a good team with a lot of good shooters, and luckily for us they missed a few. We had some good spurts on offense, but we’ve got some things to work on. We’re improving offensively and getting better in the halfcourt. ... We’ve got some gutty kids who like to compete.”
East connected on 24 of 53 from the field for 45.2% compared to the Spartans’ 17 of 56 for 30.3%. Sophomore guard Ellie Edberg led the Cougars with 11 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.