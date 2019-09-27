Mankato East senior speedsters Grant Hermer and Carter Dahl combined on a trio of big scoring plays Friday night at Wolverton Field to lead Mankato East to a 42-21 Big Southeast District football win over Albert Lea before a large homecoming gathering.
Senior running back Leslie Miller also enjoyed a productive contest as the Cougars improved to 3-2 on the season. Miller touched the ball 17 times for 152 yards and scored the game’s initial touchdown on a 7-yard scamper.
Hermer benefited from a nifty fake by junior quarterback Jared Grams to race 21 yards for a score before his 39-yard TD reception from Grams gave East a 35-7 advantage midway though the third quarter.
“I thought we came out and got the job done,” Hermer said. “We have more depth this year and we’re able to finish games at a lot better pace. We’re working hard every day in practice and on our conditioning so we can put teams in the ground when they’re down.
“We played a lot of man defense tonight and we were able to stop their good running back ... Our speed really helped us stop the run tonight.”
Dahl rushed seven times for 80 yards and caught three passes for 15 more while turning a misdirection pitch into a 30-yard TD ramble early in the third segment.
Grams ended up 4 of 11 for 59 yards while sophomore Jacob Eggert was 2 of 4, including a 1-yard TD lob to 6-foot-3 junior Tanner Borchardt in the left corner of the end zone to give the Cougars a 21-7 halftime lead.
“I was able to get a couple of nice runs because of my line,” Dahl said. “We didn’t turn the ball over at all, it was just a great offensive game for us. Grant has a lot of touchdowns so it was a little different for me to get into the end zone tonight. We’ve been running a lot of triple option and it was a good feeling to get the ball in the open field.
“We played the entire game, and we’re starting to get confident. We’ve got a ton of backups so we can get a breather and keep it going the whole game. A lot of people look at us as being too small, but they’re underestimating us.”
Albert Lea took advantage of an errant punt snap which was downed at the Cougars’ 7-yard line to tie the game at 7 when senior running back J.J. Owens sliced in from 7 yards out. Owens, who was bottled up through three quarters before breaking a pair of long runs over the final 12 minutes, finished with 145 yards on 15 carries.
“They’ve got a tough group of kids,” East coach Eric Davis said. “There’s not many of them, but they hung tough and played us as well as they could. I thought we showed pretty good composure when a couple things went against us.There’s a few things we need to cleanup, but overall it was a pretty good night on both sides of the ball and special teams.
“I thought we’d be able to throw the ball a little better, but we did a nice job of running the ball when we had to. We got both quarterbacks healthy now so we can run more options to open up a whole new phase of our offense. Defensively, we put them on the short field for the first one and then gave up a couple late. They’ve got a tailback who is very good and he got loose a couple of times, but overall I thought the kids did a nice job.”
East amassed 357 total yards compared to the Tigers’ 321. Senior linebacker Kolin Baier and senior defensive back Isaac Turner led the defense with 10 stops apiece.
The Cougars play Friday at Faribault.
