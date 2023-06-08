After romping past Rocori 10-0 in five innings in a Class AAA quarterfinal game Thursday at Caswell Park, the Mankato East softball team relied on all of its assets to gain a bizarre 7-6, 10-inning win over Cretin-Derham Hall in a semifinal thriller.
“This was hands down the worst defensive game we’ve played all year,” East coach Joe Madson said of the five-error performance. “We’re a really good defensive team so some of it was nerves, some was unluckiness and some of it was forgetting what we do in certain situations. You kind of lose your mind a little bit sometimes at a state tournament, but in the end we made some big plays and came up with some huge hits.
“I can’t say enough about Kylinn (Stangl); my goodness she is such a horse and competitor. When we went up 5-2, I just had the feeling that five wasn’t going to be enough. You had to throw it right down the middle to get a strike called tonight. Both teams dealt with the same issue and that turns it into a chance to get some runners on base. You have to adapt as the game goes on, and I give our kids credit for not thinking they weren’t going to win the game. ... It was ugly, but at this stage there’s no style points.”
CDH (17-9) scored a pair of runs off Stangl in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from losing pitcher Brooke Nesdahl and a bases-loaded walk.
East (24-3) went to its short game to fuel a five-run third inning that featured an infield single by Tiegen Richards and bunt singles from Destiny Reasner and Maddy Bode.
After the Raiders committed a pair of errors, senior shortstop Peyton Stevermer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Hailey Petzel ripped a two-run single.
The Raiders, who are coached by former East standout Carolyn Osdoba, a player on the last two Cougars teams to participate in a state tournament and one-time assistant to Madson, tied things in the fourth when Sophie Black delivered a two-run single after two errors produced another tally.
Nesdahl, who struck out eight and walked none in allowing 10 hits, and Allie Castro led CDH with three hits apiece.
“The game of softball is a mental game, and we just needed to stay composed,” said Stangl, who was tagged for 11 hits while fanning nine and walking four.
“I stayed calm the whole game even though the umpire had a tight zone, I knew how to work around it. I had a feeling the game might not end but it did and we’re on to the finals. This was one of the most intense games I’ve ever played in ever. Their pitcher was amazing, their hitting was amazing so we really needed to compete with them.”
After East went up 6-5 in the fifth behind base hits from senior center fielder Sydney Jacobs and Stangl set up Petzel’s RBI fielder’s choice.
Petzel and Jacobs led the Cougars with two hits apiece.
Camille Castro’s single, a delayed steal when everyone thought a hitter walked, and eventually a wild pitch tied things up.
“This was so much fun knowing at any point either team could win it with a run,” Petzel said. “We needed to stay locked into the game and stay focused on what we were doing. We obviously didn’t play our best defensive game so we need to work on that and be fully ready for tomorrow. In our first game today, we saw the pitches very well and everybody delivered. We just need to stop momentum when it starts and keep battling.”
CDH stranded two runners in each of the seventh, eighth and ninth innings and a total of 15 in the three-hour contest. East’s best chance late in the game came when Reasner lofted a high fly ball to deep center field that Samantha Haider caught as he crashed through the fence.
East left seven runners on base before Stevermer’s single to lead-off the 10th, along with two errors, set up Carlie Wendinger’s game-winning sacrifice fly.
“That was crazy and I can’t remember the last time we were the guest in a game,” Stevermer said. “We knew we’d have to adjust because of that, and Ky really came through for us. We didn’t let that catch affect us for too long, we just got back at it and won the game.”
Beaty belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Cougars defeated Rocori by the 10-run rule on Stangl’s two-run shot two batters later.
Jacobs, Stangl and Beaty collected two hits each for the Cougars, who stole seven bases against the Spartans (14-10).
Stangl gave up three hits while striking out nine and walking one. Stevermer, who made a handful of defensive gems, added a two-run single in the second.
East faces Chisago Lakes (21-4) in Friday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m.
