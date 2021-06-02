All season, Mankato East baseball coach Micah Degner has hit Matthew Werk second or third — the more traditional places to put the best hitter in your lineup.
However, looking through the stats this week, Degner noticed Werk had the best on-base percentage on the team, so he decided to take the new-school approach and put him in the leadoff spot, a decision he didn’t end up regretting.
“He’s got the highest on-base (percentage) on the team, and you need guys on base to make things happen — that’s it,” Degner said of the decision.
Werk hit a two-out, three-run double to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning before scoring the winning run in walk-off fashion, as fourth-seeded East completed a dramatic comeback to top fifth-seeded Hutchinson 10-9 in a Section 2AAA game Wednesday at Wolverton Field.
After ending the sixth inning with a groundout with runners on base, Werk figured he may not get a chance to make amends.
“Head was a little down after that groundout ... got another opportunity and was able to capitalize,” Werk said.
Added Degner: “I’ve coached him since he was 14 ... he’s the guy you want up at the plate at the end of the game because he’s going to get it done.”
The Cougars trailed 9-3 entering their half of the seventh and appeared totally out of it after two of the first three hitters made outs.
However, the next five batters each reached on walks or singles, before Werk’s double to the fence in right-center tied the game at 9.
The winning run came home on a somewhat controversial play, with Werk scoring from second base on an infield single by Calin Jacobs.
After Jacobs hit a one-hopper to Hutchinson shortstop Sam Rensch, Tigers’ first baseman Sam Starke had trouble finding the bag after receiving Rensch’s throw.
The first-base umpire initially called Jacobs out, but quickly switched his call to safe, causing a protest from the Tigers’ bench.
Amid the confusion, Werk was able to slip home and score the winning run from second without a throw.
However, he said he had no idea what the commotion was about at first.
“Two outs, (so) I got a two-out lead on second, saw my hitter line it up the middle and I was going from there,” Werk said. “Then I saw my third-base coach waving his arm and slid into home.”
East ended up having seven straight batters reach base safely to complete the seven-run final frame — all with two outs.
Werk finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs, while Tanner Borchardt went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Cougars. Hunter Milow was 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs. Kyle Bridger and Jacob Eggert also had RBIs for East.
Eggert started the game for the Cougars but only lasted two innings. He surrendered three earned runs on four hits and three walks.
Jacobs gave up two earned runs over three innings in relief and ended up getting the win.
“I’ll be honest, I was preparing probably one of the most negative, worst speeches in my life standing in the (coaching) box out there,” Degner said with a laugh. “We got flat in the middle and that’s something we’ve kind of talked about all year, is not doing that. ...
“I think Jared Grams, our senior captain, said it best when we huddled up here at the end ... ‘it was our best and worst game’ ... I’m just glad that guys didn’t give up in the box, had some good at-bats at the end and made it happen.”
The Cougars (13-8) play top-seeded Mankato West at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Ulm.
