If you like pins, you had an awfully good time at the Mankato East-West wrestling meet Thursday night at the West gym.
Eleven of the 14 weight classes were decided by fall as the East Cougars pulled out a 43-33 Big Nine Conference victory to go over the .500 mark for the season. East led from start to finish but West made it interesting after the 182-pound bout when junior Brody Koberoski stuck Jacob Downey in 1:22 to close the gap to 31-27.
But if the Scarlets had come-from-behind victory on their minds, East put that to rest quickly. The Cougars’ Max Morgan and Brian Thilges followed with back-to-back pins, giving their team an insurmountable 43-27 lead with one bout remaining.
East head coach John Dierks was not surprised at the spate of falls, saying his team had already surpassed its team goal for pins in a season going into the meet.
“It was just going to come down to where everybody lined up,” he said. “We got some of the matchups we wanted and they got some of the matchups they wanted.”
For a while it looked as if the 126-pound bout was going to be the turning point. The match featured East seventh-grader Colton Stier against West junior Ian Risto.
Risto led 7-4 with less than 30 seconds left but instead of the Scarlets getting the 3-point win, Stier turned his man over for a pin at the 5:41 mark for a 6-point East triumph.
“That one kind of took the wind out of our sales,” West head coach Bryce Andrews said. “You could see a lot of the guys hanging their heads after that.”
Stier admitted afterward he had no idea how his match would come out. “I knew when I was behind that I couldn’t give up,” he said. “I just tried to stay aggressive. Usually I either win by pin or lose by pin. That’s been the story of my season.”
The win gave East a 16-3 lead. The Cougars upped their advantage to 28-9 over the next three bouts before West stopped the bleeding with a pin by Max Fuller at 152.
West went on to get falls in two of the next three weights before East put the meet away at 195 and 220.
The fall guys for East were Nick Rosevold (106), Stier (126), Luke Scholtes (138), Bennett Blom (145), Morgan (195) and Thielges (220). West’s pinners were Soren Ehmke (132), Shafer Ehmke (152), Damian Riewe (170), Koberoski (182) and Noah Dinsmore (285).
“We knew it was going to be a close meet,” said Koberoski. “We wrestled hard, it just didn’t go our way tonight. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
West finishes the regular season 6-1 while East closes out at 9-8. Both squads begin Section 2AA team competition on Thursday.
