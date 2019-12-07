BLUE EARTH — Mankato East wrestlers Braeden Hendel and Kolin Baier took first place at the Dick Maher Invitational on Saturday.
Hendel defeated Blue Earth Area’s Jaxen Klinkner 4-2 in the 145-pound final. Baier pinned BEA’s Luke Mertens in the 285-pound final.
East’s Rieley Fleming took second at 285 pounds.
Besides Klinkner, five other BEA wrestlers had runner-up finishes: Carson Sturtz (113), Ty Peterson (120), Davis Sunken (126), Caleb Beeler (138) and Luke Mertens (195).
Maple River’s Boden Smith (132), Caden Ochsendorf (160) and Nathan Trio (182) took second, as did Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Brant Melchert (220).
East placed fourth as a team. Fairmont/Martin County West took first. BEA was second, Maple River was fifth, WEM/JWP was seventh and Madelia/Truman was eighth.
