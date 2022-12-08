An upward trend that began a couple of years ago is continuing for the Mankato East wrestling program as the Cougars have nearly 50 student athletes in grades 7-12.
It’s the most coach Jon Dierks has had since he took over the program 11 years ago.
Dierks said he also returns the most individual career wins he’s ever had. He’s hoping that will translate into at least 11 dual-meet victories.
One of the top returnees is senior tri-captain Cael Willaert, a 30-match winner who finished fifth in the section. Willaert, a 160-170 pound wrestler, has already committed to play baseball at Bethany Lutheran in 2023-2024, so this will be his swansong on the mat.
“Yeah, I’m going to miss it,” he said. “I’ve been wrestling my whole life. It will be hard to replace that feeling you get when you finish a match and the referee raises your arm.”
Before he says goodbye to the sport he has some unfinished business. His goal is to win 35 matches, which will put him over 100 for his career.
It should also be good enough into the state tournament. To accomplish that goal, he did some offseason wrestling and spent a lot of time in the weight room.
“I think one of my shortcomings the past few years was that I wasn’t as strong as I needed to be,” Willaert said. “I feel stronger now, that should help.
“I also worked on getting better on my feet so I can score more takedowns. Until now, I’ve basically been a scrambler.”
If the last name Willaert sounds familiar when it comes to wrestling, it should. His father Chris and uncle Ryan both wrestled at Mankato Loyola and St. Thomas. His uncle Nate was a state runner-up for Loyola and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and went on to wrestle at Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“I grew up around the wrestling mat,” Cael said. “I don’t think there was ever any doubt which winter sport I was going to choose.”
Willaert’s fellow captains are also among the team’s top returners. Senior Ryan Thielges, a 195-pounder, is a defending state qualifier who finished 42-12 last season, and senior Ben Glogowski (152-145) won more than 25 matches a year ago.
Junior Luke Scholtes finished fourth in the section last season and is on track to pick up his 100th career win. He figures to wrestle in the 138-145 pound range.
Two freshmen who are expected to contribute significantly are Jackson Buboltz at 113 pounds and Max Morgan at 182.
East opened the season Saturday at the Dick Maher Invitational in Blue Earth where they had a top-three finish in seven straight weights (135-195). East’s next meet is Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Northfield Invitational.
The Cougars finished 11-16 last season, and Dierks expects them to be in the middle of the pack in both the Big Nine Conference and Section 2AA.
“We were knocking on the door to get into the top half of the conference (last year),” he said. “We lost to Faribault by only three points so we were close.”
