ST. MICHAEL — Mankato East's Isaiah Anderson finished third in the 3,200-meter run Friday at the Class AA boys track meet at St. Michael-Albertville.
Anderson finished the race in 9:29.40.
St. Peter's Kole Guth took fourth in the pole vault at 13-feet-6, and Waseca's Max Gaytko ended up eighth in the triple jump at 41-8 1/2.
Mankato West's Peyton Goettlicher broke the school record in the 200 dash prelims, finishing fourth in 22.10. He also runs on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that qualified for the finals.
In the girls meet, West's Lauren Dimler placed fifth in the long jump at 16-11 1/4, and teammate Grace Banse took seventh in the discus at 109-5.
East's Lexi Karge placed fifth in the high jump at 5-2.
Finals for the other events will be Saturday.
In Class AA boys, Maple River's Ethan Fischer won the championship in the discus at 191-0.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's Simon Morgan placed second in the 110 hurdles in 15.25. Minnesota Valley Lutheran's Sam Blomberg took fourth in 15.36, with Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet's Miles Flack in fifth at 15.40 and Maple River's Will Trio in ninth in 16.08.
Blomberg also took sixth in the 300 hurdles in 41.49.
Brady Havemeier of LCWMN placed eighth in the 100 dash in 11.26, and St. James Area's Noah Anderson took ninth in 51.44.
Maple River placed third in the 4x200 relay in 1:31.37, LCWMN took third in the 4x400 relay in 3:28.41 and Sibley East finished seventh in the 4x800 relay in 8:24.88.
Loyola/Cleveland's Aidan Gravelle won the wheelchair 100 dash in 16.15, 200 dash in 30.49, 400 dash in 4:13.26 and discus at 46-9.
In the Class A girls meet, LCWM's Grace Moeller took fourth in the 1,600 run in 5:16.99. Teammate Emily Lorentz took fifth in the shot put at 38-3 3/4.
Maple River's Lauren Mutschler tied for seventh in the pole vault at 9-6.
Le Sueur-Henderson's Emily Sullivan won the wheelchair 100 dash in 29.68, 200 dash in 1:05.4 and shot put at 15-1.
During Thursday's finals, St. Clair's Thomas Loeffler placed fifth in the shot put at 50-2 1/2.
Moeller took sixth in the 3,200 run in 11:26.08, and Lorentz finished sixth in the discus at 119-9.
