NEW ULM — Inning after inning, Mankato East would get runners on base, but nearly every time, that's where they stayed.
Having outhit New Prague dramatically, the Cougars looked the equal of the top-seeded team. But finally in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Trojans picked up their third hit of the game, and the pinch-runner eventually scored on a one-out wild pitch.
"I'm super proud of these guys," East coach Micah Degner said. "New Prague is a very good team, and they showed us that three times this season. I think we outplayed them in every aspect of this game, but that's baseball sometimes."
New Prague won the Section 2AAA championship game 3-2 at Johnson Park, but it was the Cougars that felt like they should have won. With an 8-3 advantage in hits, East stranded nine base runners, including three at third base.
"Everybody thought that something good would happen," East senior infielder Cael Willaert said. "They're the No. 1 team in the state, and it's tough to make things happen against them."
East scored in the first inning when Nicholas Werk led off with a single, followed by walks to Riston Wojcik and Caden Hansen. Owen Studtmann bounced an RBI single up the middle, but the Cougars ended up leaving the bases loaded.
In the third, Dylan Kopesky and Hansen both singled, only to be stranded at second and third. Easton Stangl's one-out triple in the fourth didn't produce a run.
Meanwhile, New Prague scored two runs in the second on a hit by pitch and a wild pitch.
Finally in the fifth, Willaert launched a long home run to left, tying the game at 2.
"I thought when that happened, it was destiny that we were going to win this game," Willaert said.
East had another chance to score in the sixth, but with two outs, on a single by Riston Wojcik, the runner was out at home on a great throw from New Prague's left fielder.
East reliever Brayden Borgmeier, who got out of a jam when he entered in the second inning, retired 10 straight batters before New Prague got its second hit. Unfortunately, the third hit ended up starting the final rally.
"Brayden hasn't had his number called a lot lately, but he got his shot today and he was awesome," Degner said. "He struggled some this year commanding all three of his pitches, but when he has command, those are three really good pitches. I'm just very proud of this team. That was a heckuva team we played, and they could go on to win a state championship."
