Mankato East junior Macy Birkholz knew what she wanted in a college.
She was looking for a Division II basketball program and a strong biology program. Her search process started early.
“I sent out a lot of emails to NAIA schools, Division II schools, mostly in the Midwest,” Birkholz said. “I probably started sending out emails end of sophomore year.
“I really wanted to play Division II. I really like the competition. Personally, I feel that’s just where I fit in the best.”
Birkholz ended up finding the right Division II fit, as she committed to play basketball in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference last month at Wayne State in Wayne, Nebraska.
Birkholz’ search yielded some other potential destinations. She looked at Minnesota State, as well as Northern State, and liked both places.
But when it came time to make a decision, Wayne State felt like the right fit.
“I really liked the campus and I really loved the people there. Being that it’s in a smaller town, they have a ton of town support. The gym gets packed and the energy is crazy there ... I just can’t wait. The people, the town, the energy — I just can’t wait.”
Playing in the NSIC has always been a goal for Birkholz. She’s grown up going to Mavericks games at Bresnan Arena, and talked about current MSU guard Joey Batt as a player she tries to replicate.
Birkholz would’ve been willing to wait a bit longer to make the decision, but the offer came early. Given how quickly things can change in the current landscape of college sports and how much she enjoyed the campus and program, Birkholz had no problem committing as a junior.
Now the decision won’t be a stressor during her senior season, as it is for so many.
“The people, the campus, my major, it was in the NSIC ... it was just everything I was looking for,” Birkholz said. “A burden was lifted from my shoulders.
“Now I can just go play and have fun, no worries.”
There’s plenty of reason to believe Birkholz will excel at the next level.
She’s already got 916 career points and is coming off the best 3-point shooting season in East history. Birkholz went 79 of 202 from beyond the arc in 2022-23, setting the East single-season record in both makes and attempts.
With 184 career made 3s, she’s just one away from matching Amy Swanson’s all-time record.
Birkholz, who feels her shooting ability will mesh well in Wayne State’s offense, will spend her senior season trying to round out her game.
“What I really want to work on is finishing over longer, taller, stronger defenders,” Birkholz said. “That’s what college is going to be — taller, more athletic players. I really want to focus on getting stronger and faster.”
