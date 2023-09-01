Everything was going according to plan for Mankato East’s Rafe Bowman in 2022.
After learning behind Jacob Eggert, he took over as the Cougars’ starting quarterback last season, and was getting more comfortable running the offense after his first three starts.
That progress was completely halted when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury while diving for a fumble in Week 4 against Winona.
“I think a lot of it is the mental part, not being out there with your guys, your friends that you’ve been practicing so hard with the whole season,” Bowman said. “It’s just kind of difficult to stand on the sideline and not be out there with them.”
Bowman couldn’t play, but there was no time to pout. Sophomore Ganden Gosch was about to get thrown into the fire, and Bowman did everything he could to help him prepare.
It was time to pay it forward.
“I learned a lot from Jacob (Eggert). I kind of just used as much as I learned and wisdom I could give him to coach him through some things,” Bowman said. “It was his first year on varsity coming in as a sophomore.”
Gosch was solid in the second half of the season, which gave the Cougars two candidates for quarterback in 2023.
It was a good conundrum to have and there seemed like an easy solution to fit both players’ skill-sets. It was decided that Gosch would remain the starting quarterback, while Bowman would switch to running back for his senior season.
Bowman said he’s excited to have a chance to carry the ball even more and is embracing the receiving and blocking opportunities that come with the new position.
“The way I played quarterback, kind of the style, was run-heavy,” Bowman said. “I think having me be able to run the ball still, and Ganden’s good passing game, I think that really opens up the game for our offense. I think that will be really exciting.”
The Cougars finished 3-6 last season after graduating a large senior class the previous year. There were a lot of first-year starters, which won’t be the case in 2023.
East returns four starters on the offensive line — Max Morgan, Braden Petzel, Beck Severson and Ainsley Stubbs. Wide receiver Brogan Madson and tight end Bradley Stoffel are also returning starters on offense.
Both Morgan and Petzel started as freshmen on the offensive line last season.
“We don’t start many freshmen ever. ... To start two of them on the offensive line, that was a big learning curve for those players last year,” East coach Eric Davis said. “Now they come back as returners. Even though they might be playing against a kid who’s still a little bit older, they’re not going to be playing against a ton of players who played more games than them last year.”
Stubbs will also play nose tackle, while Madson is a starting cornerback. Junior Bennett Stevermer also projects to start on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Linebacker Levi Keim-Wolfe and defensive tackle Tyler Gropel were the Cougars’ second and fifth leading tacklers last season, respectively. Cornerback Mickale Smith is also a returning starter.
With a new schedule that includes only three traditional Big Nine Conference opponents, Davis and Bowman each acknowledged that goals will be harder to pin down.
However, the Cougars play each of the four teams in their section during the regular season, so they’ll know exactly where they stand when the playoffs arrive.
“A full (Class) AAAAA schedule is going to force us to play and practice a certain way,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to seeing our young players develop with that as the background.”
Added Bowman: “This schedule will really test us and show us what we got.”
