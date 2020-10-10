When Mankato East’s Jacob Eggert made his varsity debut at quarterback last season, there was still some uncertainty.
After being pegged as the starter throughout the summer, he suffered a knee injury in a preseason scrimmage, causing him to miss the first four games.
“Coming back, I was a little nervous,” said Eggert, now a junior. “That first game was kind of a blur.”
Injury free, and with a full offseason of training under his belt, the game is starting to slow down for Eggert, as he appears poised to take the next step.
“He’s just an accurate thrower of the ball ... that changes everything when it comes to your passing game,” East coach Eric Davis said. “Jacob’s had an excellent offseason, he’s gotten a lot stronger.
“The fact that he works so hard in the offseason brings him instant respect and credibility from his teammates.”
While Eggert returns at quarterback to run Davis’ triple-option attack, the weapons around him at the skill positions will look a lot different.
At running back, Leslie Miller and Carter Dahl, who combined for 1,288 yards on the ground last year, are both gone. They’ll be replaced by Ethan Sundermeyer, Gus Gartzke and Diego Reyes.
It’s a similar situation at receiver, with starters Grant Hermer, Jax Madson and Joich Gong all graduating. Davis expects Puolrah Gong, Tanner Borchardt, Tommy Braswell, Jared Grams, Nate Drumm and Brady Hoffner to be in the mix at the position.
On the offensive line, Braden Letourneau (right tackle), Wyatt Rodriguez (center) and Eli Olson (left guard) are all returning starters. Ben Davis, who played some varsity last year, is expected to move into a starting role.
Despite the new faces on offense, Eggert hopes a great summer will help the team come together quickly in this shortened season.
“Right when school got out in March, we were running hills at Sibley (Park) a lot,” he said. “Once the weight room opened up, we were lifting ... and running routes every other day.”
The defensive line will be anchored by Olson and Rieley Fleming, both of whom are returning starters and will play inside. At defensive end, Jack Pemble and Borchardt are candidates for playing time.
Jaden Froelich and Gartzke each return after seeing varsity time at linebacker last season. Hoffner is also expected to start.
Grams will anchor a secondary that loses Hermer, Madson, Dahl and Isaac Turner among others. Tate Ruschmeyer will join Grams at cornerback, while Drumm and Brandon Fite will start at safety.
Philosophically, things will remain similar on both sides of the ball. However, while East will remain a triple-option team on offense, Davis expects to be able to open things up with Eggert under center.
“We’re not going to throw it two or three times (per game) like your normal triple-option team. We’re going to be in that 15-25 range when it comes to that,” Davis said.
“We want to be diverse enough to attack any weakness that we find in the defense.
“We were able to have some big plays in play action last year, and that’s certainly part of our plan going forward as well.”
Coming off a 4-4 regular season, Davis and Eggert are both confident the Cougars can build on that. It’s hard to make goals given the uncertain nature of the season, but Davis simply wants to be in every game.
“Whatever the postseason looks like, we want to be a team that’s going to be a factor at the end of the season,” he said.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
