Mankato East's Rylie Hansen knew a state title in the pole vault was within reach.
She set a school record in the event at the Section 2AA meet at 12-feet-2, which was the top-seeded mark going into the Class AA meet this weekend at St. Michael-Albertville. After finishing second at state in the event last year, the goal was clear.
"It definitely adds some pressure to the competition," Hansen said of being seeded first. "I'm not anyone special just because of some stats that are on a piece of paper."
Hansen took care of business Saturday, claiming the title with a vault of 11-6, ahead of New Ulm's Emily Pearson, who was second at 11-3.
"It felt really good to take that title knowing that I was so close last year," Hansen said.
Hansen, one of 14 athletes who competed for the East girls during the two-day meet, placed in the top five in four events.
She took third in the triple jump at 37-2 1/4, and fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-1/2. Hansen was also part of the Cougars' 4x100-meter relay team, which finished fifth at 49.50. Avery Schuh, Jillian Borgmeier and Camryn Schuh were also part of that team.
There wasn't any concern about a busy schedule affecting Hansen in her best event.
"She kind of embraced the pressure as a privilege mentality," East coach Joy Visto said of Hansen. "I think what helps is that she's talented in so many events. ... When you have the opportunity to be busy, you focus on what's in front of you in the moment. You don't get caught up in the big picture of what's happening."
Added Hansen: "It really helps me to have all those different events because it keeps me warmed up and it keeps me in game mode. I just have to make sure that I know what time it is."
The Cougars' Addie Peed finished seventh in the pole vault (10-6) and anchored two relays. The 4x800 team of Lauren Henkels, Madison Wolle, Emmy Schulz and Peed finished third at 9:28.13, while the 4x400 team of Schulz, Henkels, Ava Tibodeau and Peed took fourth at 4:02.78.
Schulz finished seventh in the 300 hurdles at 45.75, and Henkels took seventh in the 400 dash with a time of 59.97.
The Cougars' Adaylia Borgmeier won the 100 (19.47), 200 (33.47) and 800 (2:25.79) in the wheelchair division. Madison Harbarth was second in both the 100 (26.80) and shot put (14-11 3/4) in the wheelchair division.
For the West girls, the 4x100 relay of Jaelyn Doss, Ava Olson, Ruby Marble and Avery Schmitz took third at 49.03. West's 4x200 team of Doss, Zoey Hermel, Marble and Schmitz was second with a time of 1:43.42.
The Scarlets' Allison Banse finished seventh in the shot put (35-9 3/4), and Marble was seventh in the 200 dash at 25.37.
Class AA boys
Mankato East's 4x800 team of Evan MacLean, Audi Thom, Sam Thom and Nick Brauer won the state title at 7:57.97. Annandale was second at 8:01.80.
The Cougars' Aaron Stewart was sixth in the 100 dash (11.02) and fourth in the 200 dash (21.84), while Brauer finished third in the 800 at 1:58.22.
East's 4x400 team of Stewart, Jackson Henkels, Sam Thom and Brauer took eighth (3:35.23).
Mankato West's Jalen Smith finished third in the 100 dash with a time of 10.90. West's 4x100 relay team of Elijah Bollman, Smith, Blake Kirby and JonathanLi Rud got ninth at 43.31, while the 4x200 team of Kirby, Rud, Smith and Mikhi Davis was sixth at 1:29.98.
The Scarlets' Ngor Jal was ninth in the 110 hurdles (15.52), and Michael Henderson was 15th in the high jump at 6-0.
Waseca's 4x100 relay team of Christian Rodriguez, Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson and Kyle Ahlschlager won the state title at 42.16, while the Bluejays' 4x200 team of Rodriguez, Johnson, Ahlschlager and Russell also won state with a time of 1:27.39.
Russell took second in the long jump at 22-1, and Ahlschlager was seventh with a mark of 20-1.
For St. Peter, Corbin Herron finished second in the 110 hurdles (14.68), and Brooks Reicks was fifth in the 200 dash (21.94). The Saints' 4x200 relay team of James Garrett, Derek Guth, Herron and Reicks took eighth at 1:30.35. Luke Banks was second in the discus with a toss of 172-6.
