It was a historic season for the Mankato East girls soccer team.
An undefeated regular season, second straight Big Nine Conference championship and the program’s first berth in the state tournament, winning a quarterfinal game and ending up in a tie for third.
For that, eight of the Cougars were named to the all-city team, as selected by Mankato United Soccer.
East’s senior defender Julia Fischer is a finalist for Ms. Soccer in Class AA. She has earned all-state honors twice and is a four-time all-city and all-conference recipient. She has 18 goals and 16 assists in her career, and she played 2,430 minutes over the last two seasons.
Senior forward Ella Huettl has earned all-state honors three times. She set the team record with 73 goals in her career, to go along with 34 assists. This season, she scored 19 goals and had eight assists.
Senior forward Kenzie Keller has played on the varsity five years, receiving all-city and all-conference honors twice. She has 48 goals and 17 assists in her career. This season, she scored 30 goals, including five hat tricks, one of which cam against Owatonna to clinch the Big Nine championship.
Senior defender Samantha Prybylla has been an all-city selection three times with two all-conference honors. She played every minute of every game this season, and she scored 15 goals with nine assists in her career.
Senior midfielder Hailey Schlager is a six-time letterwinner who received all-conference honorable mention. She scored three goals with three assists this season, bringing her career totals to seven goals and six assists.
Senior Isabelle Schott is an all-state goalkeeper, as well as two-time all-city and all-conference selection. She had 12 shutouts this season and 32 in her career. Her save percentage was .9375 this season.
Junior midfielder Amber Reuter is a four-year letterwinner and all-conference honorable mention selection. She had three goals and five assists; she’s scored 12 goals in her career.
Junior midfielder Jenna Starkey is a four-time letterwinner who scored seven goals with four assists this season. She has 13 goals and eight assists in her career.
Mankato West senior midfielder Kate Hinz has three varsity letters and was an all-conference honorable mention choice. She had six goals and four assists this season.
Senior defender Valerie Leonard is a two-time letter winner who received all-conference honors, scoring two goals with one assist.
Senior Julia Schumacher scored 16 goals, including four in one game, and had eight assists this season, her third on varsity. She was an all-conference and all-state selections this season.
Junior forward Aubrey Makela had nine goal and 15 assists, which is three short of the team record. She is a three-time letterwinner and two-time all-conference selection.
Sophomore midfielder Molly Miller received all-conference honors. She scored four goals and six assists this season.
For Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia, junior midfielder Adeline Ahern is a three-year varsity player. She scored two goals this season, and after a position switch this season, led the Crusaders’ defense.
Freshman forward Ava Davis had two hat tricks in her first varsity season, finishing with 12 goals and seven assists.
