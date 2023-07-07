Building a relationship with the coaching staff is a big part of the recruiting process for most prospective college athletes.
For Mankato East softball standout Sydney Jacobs, that already existed with Bethany Lutheran coach Dan Nessler, which made what’s usually a tough decision pretty easy.
“Coach Dan was my 15U coach with the (Mankato) Peppers. He was moving to the (MN) Waves, so I decided to go with him ... so I played with him the summer of 16U,” Jacobs said. “Just really enjoyed his coaching and ultimately it led me to Bethany.”
Jacobs talked to some other coaches and had other offers to play softball, but said she never seriously considered anywhere else.
She plans to go into the medical field and was impressed with Bethany’s science programs and facilities. Jacobs also knew the campus and culture of the softball program well, as she attended the Bethany camp for the last several years.
“I liked the size of it. I didn’t want to go huge. I like how close everyone gets there,” Jacobs said. “Their atmosphere and their team chemistry is something I want to be a part of and be around.”
Jacobs’ high-school track record is impressive.
She hit .408 as a sophomore, .462 as a junior and .407 as a senior in 2023. She led the Cougars in runs scored in each of those three seasons and was an all-conference and all-state selection in 2023.
College ball will bring new challenges, something Jacobs is excited to take on.
“I really want to improve my mental side of the game,” Jacobs said. “Knowing what to do when ... just being able to make in-game decisions as quick as possible.”
If the fit at Bethany hadn’t worked out so well, Jacobs acknowledged she was open to not playing in college if the school was right.
However, after winning a state championship with the Cougars last month, there’s even more excitement to continue playing.
The Vikings won their second Upper Midwest Athletic Conference title in program history last season and are on the rise.
Jacobs wants to do more winning in college.
“Winning that state championship just brought more excitement to the game. ... knowing that you can go further than you have in the past,” Jacobs said. “I want to see hopefully that improvement from going to a state championship, to maybe even a regional championship at the college level.”
