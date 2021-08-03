MANKATO — A couple of years from now, it’s possible that Lexi Karge could end up playing against Mackenzie Schweim, and that might be a little weird.
“It would really be crazy,” Karge said. “We’ve been teammates since fourth grade. It would be super fun and really competitive.”
Last week, Karge, a 6-foot-2 center who will be a senior at Mankato East, made a verbal commitment to Minnesota Duluth of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Earlier this summer, Schweim, a longtime teammate at Mankato East, made a commitment to play at Minnesota State.
“The recruiting process has been going on since my freshman year,” Karge said. “It got to the point where it was so much stress that I wanted to make a decision. I think I made the right choice.”
Last season, Karge averaged 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds, shooting 53.8% from the field. She also had 49 assists and 27 blocked shots.
“Every year, she’s added something to her game, especially offensively,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “She’s gotten more comfortable on the perimeter and facing the basket. She’s been able to use her athleticism.”
For her career, Karge ranks 10th in program history with 1,256 points and fifth with 771 rebounds. In her four seasons on the East varsity, the Cougars have gone from a 5-21 record to 14-6 with a section victory.
Karge said she received offers from some Division I programs as well as schools from the Northern Sun. Her final decision came down to Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State, but she was sold on the Bulldogs and the opportunity to practice against All-American Brooke Olson, who will be a senior when Karge gets to Duluth.
“I think if I practice against a player like that, it will help me become the player I want to be,” Karge said.
Karge also plays volleyball and competes in track and field, which she will continue this season at East, but she said she’ll really miss those sports once she graduates.
“I think if I can focus on basketball, I can get better,” she said. “In college, you do so much training so I can grow as a player.”
Karge said she’s going to work on self-confidence this season. She knows that the physical game will follow if her mental state is solid.
“I’m excited for her,” Stevermer said. “She took some time to consider her options, and I think she feels that it’s a great fit for her.”
