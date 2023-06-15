Mankato East standout Kenzie Keller has always wanted to play college hockey.
It wasn’t the only factor in her college decision, as a good physical therapy program was also important. The hope was to find a school that offered both.
Keller found that at UW-Eau Claire, as she signed to play hockey at the school in the spring.
“It’s a really beautiful campus. They have some new facilities there, and they’re also working on new facilities,” Keller said. “The hockey rink is pretty cool ... I just liked everything when I went there.”
Other schools recruited Keller for hockey, which comes as no surprise. She’s led East in scoring the last three seasons and has played on varsity since eighth grade.
She said there were “brief” conversations with other schools, but Eau Claire was the clear choice when it came to hockey.
However, Keller has also had a great soccer career at East, which was capped with an incredible senior season. She finished with 30 goals and scored five hat tricks, helping the Cougars to a third-place finish in the Class AA tournament.
Minnesota State reached out to Keller with an offer to play soccer, which brought a bit of a wrinkle into the process.
Keller said that MSU soccer coach Brian Bahl, along with assistant coach Lizzy Vetter (who is also the head coach at East), knew Keller had been planning to play hockey and were respectful throughout the process.
“I told them, ‘I’ll consider your offer and I’ll think on it,’” Keller said. “I kind of went through the soccer season and the whole hockey season. After playing my senior hockey season, I just knew ... I just wanted to play hockey.
“They know not everyone wants to play soccer and they were super understanding about it.”
That senior hockey season was every bit as impressive as the soccer campaign. Keller finished with 64 points (33-31—64) and took the Cougars to the state tournament for a second consecutive season.
East nearly pulled off a stunning first-round upset of No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown, losing just 4-3. The Cougars went on to win the next two days to take home the consolation championship.
Keller enjoyed her long and successful high-school hockey career, but is excited to play at the next level.
The Blugolds have had a lot of success under coach Erik Strand, and Keller said the way Strand recruited her and the program culture were the main reasons the decision ended up being easy.
“It’s a fresh start,” Keller said. “The girls, I’ve met some of them and they’re super nice and super welcoming. It’s nice to know what kind of team I’ll be on.”
