You’re more likely to find Kenzie Keller at All Seasons Arena in the spring or summer than you are at one of the local soccer fields.
Keller, a senior at Mankato East, loves both of her sports, but the plan is to play college hockey, so that’s where she’s devoted more offseason attention.
“I actually didn’t play any soccer throughout the summer this year,” Keller said. “This was my first summer that I didn’t play summer soccer.”
It sure hasn’t slowed her down much.
Keller is in the midst of a monster season, with a team-leading 30 goals and 10 assists through 19 games. She has five hat tricks and one game with four goals. She’s also scored in all but three of East’s games.
Cougars’ coach Lizzy Vetter isn’t surprised. She knows those summer skating sessions are fantastic for conditioning, and Keller had a great junior season.
“Kenzie’s just a natural athlete. Staying in shape is a big part of that,” Vetter said. “Her fitness was where it needed to be to come in and not miss a beat.”
Keller feels she’s in the perfect environment to score, which includes getting passes from classmate Ella Huettl, East’s all-time leader in goals.
The two forwards have made the Cougars one of the most dynamic offensive teams in the state. With 102 goals this season, East is averaging 5.3 per game.
“She gives me lots of through balls, and I just run after the ball and score,” Keller said with a laugh. “Definitely my position on the field helps a lot.”
Added Vetter: “They’re such different players … Kenzie looks to get in behind and beat defenders on the dribble, where Ella looks to service her to do that or take shots from deep. I think they just really balance each other out in the way they play the game.”
The Cougars won the Section 2AA title game against Mankato West last week, qualifying for the first state tournament in program history.
They were given the No. 3 seed, and their first-round opponent will be unseeded Cloquet-Carlton, a team that made it to the state semifinals last year.
Despite going 19-0 and outscoring opponents 102-7, Vetter expected Mahtomedi to get the No. 1 seed due to their strength of schedule.
She said she was hoping for the No. 2 seed, which went to Holy Angels. However, Vetter acknowledged the Cougars would’ve been on the same side of the bracket with the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
The Stars opened the state tournament with a 5-0 win over Zimmerman in the quarterfinals Tuesday. With a win, East will play Holy Angels in the semifinals Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I’d like to think we did everything we could (in the regular season and sections),” Vetter said with a laugh. “I do think that’s a motivating factor.”
Vetter and Keller each said they’ve soaked in all the joy and support that’s come from the special season.
The Cougars have had nine days to prepare for their quarterfinal and are now ready to roll.
“We’re at a place now where we’re just ready to play a game,” Vetter said. “We’ve done what we need to do … we’re ready to get back to the soccer part of it.”
East will play Cloquet-Carlton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Irondale High School in New Brighton.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
