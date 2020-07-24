In a time where local athletes seem to get nothing but bad news, Mankato East hockey player Layten Liffrig has bucked the trend.
Liffrig, a rising senior, was picked 12th overall by the Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League draft Monday.
“It’s awesome because you never know what’s going to happen with the high school season this year,” Liffrig said. “It’d be a thing to fall back on.”
When it comes to the juniors scene in America, the NAHL is second to only the United States hockey league. The league’s 30 teams consistently churn out college prospects, as the Magicians had 13 Division I commits on their 2019-20 roster.
“The North American League produces a lot of the top-tier players in the country that go Division I,” Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey coach Adam Fries said. “To be a top-15 pick in the league, that’s a pretty big deal for him.”
Liffrig has played on varsity for East/Loyola since his freshman year and is coming off a massive season (32-42—74) where he led the Cougars in points. In 88 career games, Liffrig has 66 goals and 66 assists, good for 132 career points. In eight career section playoff games, he’s tallied 16 points.
In this summer of uncertainty, Liffrig has continued to work hard, both on and off the ice. He usually skates four times a week, and has been doing sessions at newly opened ETS Performance, with hopes of improving strength and agility.
“There are not many out there who work that hard,” Fries said of Liffrig. “He wants to play college hockey, and he wants to make it to the next level. ... This is a really nice compliment to where he’s been and where he’s going.”
Liffrig is currently planning to play for the Magicians both before and after the high school season, and maybe even during the high school season for “development and pandemic” reasons.
Following graduation, he’ll almost certainly be playing full-time in Richfield for the Magicians, and he’ll likely be there at least a year. The timetable for further advancement will depend on how quickly Liffrig develops, but his plans following his time with the Magicians are clear.
“Try to get to the USHL, then college,” he said.
Liffrig has been skating with his East/Loyola teammates at least twice a week since the summer coaching waiver period began, and Fries said the team has been sharp.
The Cougars have been to the state tournament twice in the last three years, and Liffrig anchors a group of five seniors who have played varsity since they were freshman.
With that type of experience, Liffrig and the Cougars aren’t just hoping to get to the state tournament, they want to do some damage in St. Paul.
“We’ve had a lot of kids showing up to play, showing up to get better. I think the expectations are really high,” Fries said. “I think this is probably one of the better teams we’ve ever had.”
